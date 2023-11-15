NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 11

It’s been mostly good for Engram this season, with just two games below nine fantasy points. A reliable floor is more than most tight ends have going for them. But he is coming off his worst game of the season, in which he caught four passes for just 12 yards. It came in a tough matchup against the Niners, but he has another difficult one this week against Tennessee. The Titans have allowed the fourth-fewest yards to tight ends this season. They’ve allowed the exact same number of yards to tight ends as the Niners have since Week 6. Tennessee is also the only team not to allow a touchdown to a tight end this season. Engram’s not a must-sit, but with more tight end options breaking out, he is one to get away from if you have another solid option.