NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 11

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Christian McCaffrey. But that's too obvious, so you won't see such simple analysis here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Another week, another touchdown and 15-plus fantasy points for Kincaid. He has topped that number in four straight games and has quickly become a must-start fantasy tight end. There are very few tight ends I would rather have in fantasy right now. Even with the current happenings in Buffalo, Kincaid needs to be started everywhere. If the Jets have one weakness on defense, it’s against the tight end, and I would expect the Bills to lean heavily on the rookie this week. While Gang Green has been better of late, the team has allowed the most touchdowns to the position this season.
It is not hyperbolic to say McBride is in the midst of the best three-game stretch by a tight end in franchise history. And that’s with a different QB starting each game (including one with a completely ineffective Clayton Tune). In that stretch, McBride set the franchise record for catches in a game by a tight end (10) and also posted 131 yards, the most by an Arizona tight end since the 1970 season. It’s no coincidence these are the three games he has played without Zach Ertz this season. On the Fantasy Football Show podcast this week, I said McBride is a top-seven fantasy tight end. To me, he belongs in the second tier with Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta and George Kittle (behind only Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson). He is a must-start option right now.
Schultz got off to a slow start this season, but he has rebounded extremely nicely. Since Week 4, Schultz has averaged 14.9 fantasy PPG and has topped 11 points in five of those six games. He has scored a touchdown in four of those six games, as well. C.J. Stroud currently leads the league in passing yards per game and Houston's passing attack has been able to sustain multiple options for fantasy purposes. As long as Schultz and the offense are producing like they have the last few weeks, he remains a starting option regardless of the matchup.
Outside of a couple down weeks before the bye, it’s been a breakout season for Ferguson. He has now scored a touchdown in each of his last three games, with more than 12 fantasy points in each. Since Week 2, he has averaged 11.5 fantasy PPG. Plus, his QB is on an absolute tear right now. Carolina hasn’t allowed a ton of production to tight ends, but Ferguson remains in play given how he and the Dallas offense have been producing.
It’s easy to live with a down week or two in fantasy football as long as a player is consistently productive most weeks. That is exactly what we’re getting from Kmet this season. Since Week 4, he has scored more than nine fantasy points in five of seven games. Four times in that span, he landed somewhere between 15.2 and 27.6 fantasy points. That’s a very high ceiling for a tight end and keeps Kmet in play weekly. He’s a strong option against the Lions, who have allowed the 10th-most fantasy PPG to tight ends this season.
IF YOU NEED A STREAMER ...
Hopefully you don’t need a streamer this week, but if you do, could I interest you in a rookie who has topped double-digit fantasy points just twice all season? Alright, I would never make it in sales, but this pitch isn’t as bad as it might seem. Musgrave has set a new high mark in yards in each of the last two weeks, with 51 in Week 9 and 64 in Week 10. He also caught his first touchdown in Week 9 and has topped eight fantasy points in two straight games. But this pick is primarily about the matchup, as the Chargers have allowed the most yards to tight ends this season. They’ve allowed the seventh-most fantasy PPG to the position. Musgrave is on waivers almost universally and is a plug-and-play streamer this week.
Sit 'Em
It’s been mostly good for Engram this season, with just two games below nine fantasy points. A reliable floor is more than most tight ends have going for them. But he is coming off his worst game of the season, in which he caught four passes for just 12 yards. It came in a tough matchup against the Niners, but he has another difficult one this week against Tennessee. The Titans have allowed the fourth-fewest yards to tight ends this season. They’ve allowed the exact same number of yards to tight ends as the Niners have since Week 6. Tennessee is also the only team not to allow a touchdown to a tight end this season. Engram’s not a must-sit, but with more tight end options breaking out, he is one to get away from if you have another solid option.
Otton had been on a roll, but then he ran into the buzzsaw that is the Titans defense against tight ends (see above). He caught just two passes for 10 yards against them, and now he faces the 49ers on the road this week. San Francisco has allowed the second-fewest yards and only one touchdown to tight ends. Otton is a streaming option in the right matchup, but this is not one of those weeks.
The object in fantasy football is to score fantasy points. Everett failed to do so last week. He ran 17 routes, saw two targets, caught zero passes and put up a donut. He continues to split routes and targets with Donald Parham. It has limited Everett to fewer than four fantasy points in two straight games and he has 30 yards or fewer in all but one game this season. He’s only reached double-digits in fantasy points in the two games where he scored a touchdown. Green Bay has allowed the seventh-fewest yards and 10th-fewest fantasy PPG to tight ends. Get away from Everett this week.
With Tee Higgins sidelined, Hudson saw more run last week. He finished with six catches for 33 yards and has now topped eight fantasy points in each of his last two games. The uptick in work and production in a productive offense might have you considering a stream this week with Higgins likely to be sidelined once again. However, I would recommend against playing him. The Ravens have allowed the sixth-fewest yards, only one touchdown and the fourth-fewest fantasy PPG to tight ends. Stream elsewhere.