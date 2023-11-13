News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 13

Published: Nov 13, 2023 at 12:20 PM
Baltimore Ravens
INJURIES

  • CB Marlon Humphrey suffered a lower calf strain in Sunday's game, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, Humphrey is day to day, but his status for Week 11 is up in the air since it's a short week before a Thursday night game.
Carolina Panthers
INJURIES

  • TE Ian Thomas (calf) designated to return from injured reserve
  • CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring) designated to return from injured reserve.
Cincinnati Bengals
INJURIES

  • DE Trey Hendrickson suffered a hyperextended knee in Sunday's game after being fallen on, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that Hendrickson is having an MRI, with the hope being that he will only miss a short amount of time.
Miami Dolphins
INJURIES

  • RB De'Von Achane (knee) will have his practice window opened and will return to practice Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
  • OL Robert Hunt (hamstring) is week to week, per McDaniel.
  • OL Robert Jones (knee) is week to week, per McDaniel.


