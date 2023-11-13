NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB Marlon Humphrey suffered a lower calf strain in Sunday's game, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, Humphrey is day to day, but his status for Week 11 is up in the air since it's a short week before a Thursday night game.
INJURIES
- TE Ian Thomas (calf) designated to return from injured reserve
- CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring) designated to return from injured reserve.
INJURIES
- DE Trey Hendrickson suffered a hyperextended knee in Sunday's game after being fallen on, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that Hendrickson is having an MRI, with the hope being that he will only miss a short amount of time.
INJURIES
- RB De'Von Achane (knee) will have his practice window opened and will return to practice Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
- OL Robert Hunt (hamstring) is week to week, per McDaniel.
- OL Robert Jones (knee) is week to week, per McDaniel.
SIGNINGS
- WR Anthony Schwartz signed to practice squad
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Raleigh Webb (from practice squad)