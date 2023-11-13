Around the NFL

Saints' Dennis Allen: Derek Carr in concussion protocol but shoulder OK; Michael Thomas (knee), Marshon Lattimore (ankle) injuries 'fairly significant'

Published: Nov 13, 2023 at 03:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints got good and bad news injury-wise heading into their bye week.

Head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that quarterback Derek Carr remains in concussion protocol, but his right shoulder checked out fine.

Carr exited Sunday's loss in Minnesota after taking a crushing blow in the third quarter. Jameis Winston entered and finished out the 27-19 defeat. Allen stated after the loss that Carr would remain the starter if healthy.

Carr previously suffered a shoulder injury in Week 3 but didn't miss a game. It appears he once again avoided a significant injury. With the week off, Carr has time to work through concussion protocol before the Saints return in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, wideout Michael Thomas (knee) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) both suffered "fairly significant injuries" on Sunday, per Allen. The coach noted that he doesn't see them as season-ending injuries, but both players are getting second opinions and will rehab through the bye week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Lattimore is considered week to week with a high ankle sprain, per a source.

The Saints sit at 5-5, atop the NFC South heading into the week off.

