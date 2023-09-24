Around the NFL

Saints QB Derek Carr suffers shoulder injury in loss to Packers, taken to local hospital

Published: Sep 24, 2023 at 03:01 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Saints earned their first loss of the season Sunday against the Packers, which came in the wake of quarterback Derek Carr getting knocked from the game with a right shoulder injury.

Carr was hurt on a third-quarter sack by linebacker Rashan Gary, where he was whipped to the ground and unable to shield himself while protecting the ball.

Carr was slow to get up after the play, but he was able to walk off the field and later went to the locker room following an evaluation in the medical tent. Jameis Winston took over under center for the Saints and remained there for the rest of the contest after New Orleans ruled Carr out.

The 10-year veteran underwent X-rays on his shoulder at the stadium before going to a local hospital to run additional tests, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The hospital will check for internal injuries, as well, per Rapoport.

Head coach Dennis Allen confirmed in his postgame news conference that Carr was taken to a Green Bay-area hospital for evaluation on his shoulder.

Carr was 13 of 18 for 103 yards and an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jimmy Graham before exiting the game with New Orleans up, 17-0. The Saints would not score again, as the Packers took advantage of Carr's absence to put up 18 unanswered in the fourth quarter and steal a victory.

"I feel like we let one slip through our hands," Allen said about the defeat, which was sealed on a missed 46-yard kick by Blake Grupe with 1:10 remaining.

The Saints will nurse their wounds after letting one get away, and they'll do so while awaiting whatever new information is gathered on their quarterback's status.

