Saints QB Derek Carr suffers shoulder injury in loss to Packers, taken to local hospital

The Saints earned their first loss of the season Sunday against the Packers , which came in the wake of quarterback Derek Carr getting knocked from the game with a right shoulder injury.

Carr was hurt on a third-quarter sack by linebacker Rashan Gary , where he was whipped to the ground and unable to shield himself while protecting the ball.

Carr was slow to get up after the play, but he was able to walk off the field and later went to the locker room following an evaluation in the medical tent. Jameis Winston took over under center for the Saints and remained there for the rest of the contest after New Orleans ruled Carr out.