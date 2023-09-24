Around the NFL

2023 NFL season, Week 3: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Published: Sep 24, 2023 at 02:00 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 3 Sunday:

  • Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo (ankle) is questionable to return against the Colts.
  • Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (groin) is questionable to return against the Dolphins.
  • Detroit Lions offensive tackle Matt Nelson (ankle) is questionable to return against the Falcons.
  • Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) is questionable to return against the Saints.
  • New England Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale (elbow) and defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (ankle) are both questionable to return against the Jets.
  • New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (concussion) has been ruled out against the Packers.
  • Tennesse Titans running back Julius Chestnut (hamstring) has been ruled out against the Browns.

Related Content

news

Packers RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson inactive vs. Saints

Packers running back  Aaron Jones (hamstring) and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) are officially inactive for Sunday's home opener against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 3 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley has chance to return next Monday vs. Seahawks despite high ankle sprain

Despite suffering what he told Prime Video was a high ankle sprain in New York's Week 2 win, Saquon Barkley has a chance to return to the field Monday night, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs to get majority of carries with David Montgomery (thigh) out vs. Falcons

With veteran runner ﻿David Montgomery﻿ banged up coming into the Lions' Week 3 game against the Falcons, rookie ﻿Jahmyr Gibbs﻿ is finally slated for a starter's helping of snaps on Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) expected to play, WR Kadarius Toney (toe) game-time decision

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) should be able to play Sunday versus the Chicago Bears, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) is a game-time decision.
news

Saints place RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring) on injured reserve

The New Orleans Saints placed running back Jamaal Williams on injured reserve on Saturday due to a hamstring injury he sustained in the team's Week 2 win over the Panthers.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson fined $35,513 for unsportsmanlike conduct, two unnecessary roughness violations in loss to Steelers

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson was fined a total of $35,513 for two unnecessary roughness violations and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during last Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the league announced Saturday.
news

Dolphins rule out WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) for Sunday vs. Broncos

The Miami Dolphins will find itself short a star wide receiver on Sunday as the team has ruled out Jaylen Waddle (concussion) against the Denver Broncos. 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow (calf) questionable vs. Rams; Cincinnati signs AJ McCarron to practice squad

Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Saturday said QB Joe Burrow (calf) will be listed as questionable for Monday night against the Rams.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus: Taking over defensive play-calling moving forward is 'natural fit'

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, in charge of a team that's already dealing with the crunch of an 0-2 start, hopes taking over as defensive play-caller helps alleviate some of that stress.