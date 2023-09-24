2023 NFL season, Week 3: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 3 Sunday:
- Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo (ankle) is questionable to return against the Colts.
- Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (groin) is questionable to return against the Dolphins.
- Detroit Lions offensive tackle Matt Nelson (ankle) is questionable to return against the Falcons.
- Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) is questionable to return against the Saints.
- New England Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale (elbow) and defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (ankle) are both questionable to return against the Jets.
- New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (concussion) has been ruled out against the Packers.
- Tennesse Titans running back Julius Chestnut (hamstring) has been ruled out against the Browns.