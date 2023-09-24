2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
EARLY GAMES
- Indianapolis Colts 22, Baltimore Ravens 19
- Cleveland Browns 27, Tennessee Titans 3
- Detroit Lions 20, Atlanta Falcons 6
- Green Bay Packers 18, New Orleans Saints 17
- Houston Texans 37, Jacksonville Jaguars 17
- Miami Dolphins 70, Denver Broncos 20
- Los Angeles Chargers 28, Minnesota Vikings 24
- New England Patriots 15, New York Jets 10
- Buffalo Bills 37, Washington Commanders 3
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- The Jets have a problem at QB. Despite all the Jets' offensive struggles of the first 3 1/2 quarters on Sunday, Zach Wilson had three chances to go win the game in the final three minutes. All three came up short. Wilson led the Jets on their first TD drive of the game earlier in the fourth quarter, cutting the Patriots' lead to 13-10, and it felt like he was finally getting in rhythm after the Patriots had humbled him all game. But he took a safety on the first of the team's final three drives, turned it over on downs on the second and saw his Hail Mary pass fall incomplete on the third. Wilson held onto the ball way too long, as the Patriots once again confused and confounded Wilson. He's now 0-5 vs. his tormentors, taking 14 sacks and barely completing 50% of his passes in those games. The Jets are not out of the race after falling to 1-2, but given Wilson's struggles the past two weeks, how long will it be until the team starts considering all its options at QB?
- Patriots do just enough offensively, but it's still not pretty. New England had a good formula for beating the Jets, gaining more than twice as many yards as them and not turning the ball over. But as we've seen in recent years, scoring points can be an issue for the offense, which received one big play (a 58-yard TD on a busted coverage) and nothing else longer than 18 yards. The rainy conditions certainly played a factor, limiting both teams. But the Patriots drove seven times into Jets territory and only scored 13 points on offense. The run game consistently moved the chains, but Mac Jones and the passing game kept missing chances to increase the lead. Two missed field goals also hurt, but the Patriots must improve at capitalizing.
- Matthew Judon, Christian Barmore to the rescue. The Patriots clearly have a very capable defense, but it's a really tough group when Judon has a game like he did on Sunday. He had a big sack early on a third down and notched a safety with 2:19 remaining, giving the ball back to New England and keeping the Jets from trying for a game-tying field goal. Also, Barmore had his best performance in recent memory. He lived in the backfield all game, registering eight pressures, per Next Gen Stats. Barmore stepping up in a tight game was a huge development.
Next Gen stat of the game: The Patriots generated pressure on 61.5% of the Jets' dropbacks on Sunday, New England's highest rate in a game since 2018.
NFL Research: The Jets have now lost 15 straight games to the Patriots and have scored more than 17 points only once in that span.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Bills D dominates. Hello, Terrel Bernard. The Bills linebacker was all over the field, starting the defensive party with an interception on Washington's first possession. It was all Buffalo from there. Bernard racked up two sacks, a team-leading seven tackles, a fumble recovery and the pick. The Bills' defense stifled Washington at every turn. They intercepted Sam Howell four times, including a pick-six by edge rusher A.J. Epenesa. Buffalo held Washington to 1-of-9 on third downs, 0-for-1 on fourth down and 0-for-2 in the red zone. The Bills' D-line dominated, racking up nine sacks. The pressure overwhelmed Howell, and the back end played on a string all game. The Bills are scary when Sean McDermott's D plays like that.
- Day to forget for Sam Howell. The second-year quarterback experienced his first nightmare performance. Howell's head was spinning all game. Behind an overmatched offensive line, the young QB never looked settled, tossing for 170 yards, the four picks and a host of wayward throws. The bottom fell out in the second half as Howell made a bad read in the red zone and was picked off on the opening drive of the third quarter. Washington generated only one first down on its next four drives while turning it over twice. After opening his career with three wins, Howell must prove he can bounce back from a dismal day.
- Workman-like performance from Josh Allen, Bills offense. Facing a very good Commanders defensive front, Allen avoided pressure well, taking zero sacks, passing for 218 yards with a TD and INT. He iced the contest with a touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Allen's deftness in the pocket kept the Bills in manageable situations, and the QB was efficient on third downs, going 7-of-10 on the key down, including an arm-punt interception. With the defense dominating, Buffalo didn't need a huge day from the offense, but it was an efficient performance with a splash of big plays. Buffalo punted only once while earning 168 total rushing yards on 33 carries. The complementary performance from both sides of the ball displayed the type of upside the 2023 Bills possess.
Next Gen stat of the game: The Bills pressured Sam Howell on 27-of-39 dropbacks (69.2%), the second-highest pressure rate in a game in the NGS era (since 2016).
NFL Research: The Commanders' 34-point loss is tied for their third-largest at home since 1950.