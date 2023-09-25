Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski: Cleveland defense 'playing lights out' through three weeks 

Sunday's 27-3 smothering of the Tennessee Titans encapsulated the dominance. The Browns allowed a measly 94 total yards (68 passing, 26 rushing) and six first downs, held Tennessee to 2 of 12 on third downs, gobbled up five sacks and allowed one drive of more than 35 yards. The Browns held Derrick Henry to 20 rush yards on 11 carries in Week 3, the running back's second-fewest rush yards in a game he had 10-plus carries (had 13 rush yards on 13 carries in Week 7, 2017, also at Cleveland).

"I mean our defense is playing lights out," head coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday, via the team's official transcript. "So, from the players to coach Schwartz, the defensive coaches. We're playing at a high level. Now you have to continue to play at a high level. Every week is going be a different challenge. But the way we stopped the run, which we knew -- we know that when you're playing Tennessee, you have to stop the run and you got to stop it getting off the bus. And I thought the guys did a really nice job knowing what the challenge was in front of us and I thought they stepped up to the challenge."