The First Read: Who deserves respect after 3 games? Plus, most intriguing Week 4 matchup, MVP rankings

1) Mike McDaniel: Seventy points??? The Dolphins have been doing crazy things with their offense already this season but that number is both mind-boggling and further evidence of how scary Miami has become under their second-year head coach. The Dolphins surrendered 20 points to Denver on Sunday, won by 50 and easily could've broken the league's record for points in a game had McDaniel played his starters the entire game. The narrative in Miami once revolved around whether quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could stay healthy for an entire season. It's quickly moved to a more telling conversation about who's going to slow this team down in the AFC. The Dolphins didn't even have wide receiver Jaylen Waddle available for Sunday's win. They won't have star cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the field until some time in December, as he's recovering from knee surgery. Yeah, we know -- the Dolphins aren't perfect. But when you're averaging 43.3 points per game that doesn't really matter. McDaniel has turned this team into a monster, one that can only be derailed by injuries.

2) Brock Purdy: It's impossible to doubt the guy now. Purdy has come too far, overcome too much and continues to play as if he was the quarterback head coach Kyle Shanahan had coveted for this offense all along. It felt like Purdy was along for the ride when the 49ers won all seven games he started at the end of the 2022 season, before that elbow injury in the NFC title game loss to Philadelphia crushed San Francisco's Super Bowl dreams. However, Purdy hasn't missed a beat since returning from offseason surgery. He's still benefitting from the best supporting cast in football -- this team has stars all over the offense and defense -- but he's playing with even more confidence and efficiency. The best thing about Purdy last year was that he always played within himself. He still does that (he hasn't committed a turnover through three games), only it feels like he believes he can make more plays when called upon. The 49ers compete as if they're out to prove a point every week. The quarterback is doing exactly the same thing.