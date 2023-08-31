Season Predictions

NFL playoff predictions: Picking eight division winners, six wild-card teams for 2023 season

Published: Aug 31, 2023 at 08:40 AM

With the 2023 NFL season just around the corner, our analysts predicts the playoff field:

Participating analysts: Keegan Abdoo, Michael Baca, Mike Band, Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman, Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri Chadiha, Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Michael F. Florio, Leslie Frazier, Christian Gonzales, Grant Gordon, Marcas Grant, Dan Hanzus, Anthony Holzman-Escareno, Maurice Jones-Drew, Bobby Kownack, Michelle Magdziuk, Steve Mariucci, Matt Okada, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Adam Rank, Chad Reuter, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Ross, Adam Schein, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Brendan Walker, Lance Zierlein.

Related Links

NOTE: All betting lines -- listed alongside each team -- are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook & Casino and are current as of 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 31.

AFC EAST CHAMPS

Rank
1
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
+125

(20 votes: Abdoo, Band, Battista, Chadiha, Edholm, Florio, Frazier, Gonzales, Gordon, Grant, Holzman-Escareno, Kownack, Magdziuk, Mariucci, Okada, Reuter, Rosenthal, Ross, Schein, Sessler.)


2) New York Jets (+250)12 votes: Baca, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Cersosimo, Filice, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, Parr, Rank, Walker, Zierlein.

3) Miami Dolphins (+300)2 votes: Patra, Shook.


Why Marc Ross chose the Bills: The Jets have the hype as offseason darlings, but the Bills are extra focused after last season’s emotional roller coaster ended with a listless home playoff loss. Buffalo also still has the best quarterback in the division in Josh Allen, who’ll lead an even more prolific offense after the addition of rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Back to top

AFC NORTH CHAMPS

Rank
1
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
+160

(22 votes: Band, Battista, Bergman, Blair, Chadiha, Edholm, Florio, Gonzales, Grant, Hanzus, Kownack, Mariucci, Okada, Parr, Patra, Rank, Rosenthal, Reuter, Schein, Shook, Walker, Zierlein.)


2) Baltimore Ravens (+220)8 votes: Abdoo, Baca, Bhanpuri, Cersosimo, Frazier, Holzman-Escareno, Jones-Drew, Ross.

3) Pittsburgh Steelers (+475)4 votes: Filice, Gordon, Magdziuk, Sessler.


Why Dan Hanzus chose the Bengals: The clock is ticking for the offensive core that surrounds Joe Burrow after back-to-back seasons of great success that fell just short. With urgency at an all-time high, Cincinnati -- balanced, battled-tested and led by a true difference-maker at quarterback -- will defend its division crown in the rugged AFC North.

Back to top

AFC SOUTH CHAMPS

Rank
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
-175

(31 votes: Abdoo, Band, Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Florio, Frazier, Gonzales, Gordon, Grant, Hanzus, Holzman-Escareno, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Magdziuk, Mariucci, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Ross, Schein, Sessler, Shook, Walker, Zierlein.)


2) Tennessee Titans (+340)3 votes: Baca, Okada, Rosenthal.


Why Kevin Patra chose the Jaguars: It's pretty simple: The Jags boast the best quarterback in the division. Trevor Lawrence enters Year 2 in Doug Pederson's system prepared to go from good to great. In Pederson's second season in Philly, he nearly coaxed an MVP season out of Carson Wentz. Lawrence is set to guide an explosive offense that could be among the most exciting to watch in football. There are concerns about the overall makeup of the squad -- more specifically, along the offensive line and on defense -- but Lawrence takes Jacksonville over the top in the AFC South.

Back to top

AFC WEST CHAMPS

Rank
1
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
-175

(32 votes: Abdoo, Baca, Band, Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Frazier, Gonzales, Gordon, Grant, Hanzus, Holzman-Escareno, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Magdziuk, Mariucci, Okada, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Ross, Schein, Sessler, Shook, Walker, Zierlein.)


2) Los Angeles Chargers (+280)2 votes: Florio, Rosenthal.


Why Marc Sessler chose the Chiefs: What fact, whisper or iota of gossip suggests the Chiefs are about to be stopped? Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes will chop through a top-heavy AFC en route to another conference title game -- and they won't stop there.

Back to top

AFC WILD CARD TEAMS

We asked voters to pick the three wild-card teams from each conference, ranking their picks from 1 to 3 based on where they project the squads to land in the pecking order. Here are the vote totals for the AFC:

Table inside Article
Rank Team WC Team 1 (3 pts) WC Team 2 (2 pts) WC Team 3 (1 pt)
1) Bills (36) 10 VOTES: Bergman, Cersosimo, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, Parr, Patra, Rank, Shook, Walker, Zierlein. 2 VOTES: Baca, Filice. 2 VOTES: Bhanpuri, Blair.
2) Chargers (33) 2 VOTES: Gordon, Reuter. 11 VOTES: Chadiha, Edholm, Gonzales, Kownack, Magdziuk, Mariucci, Patra, Ross, Schein, Sessler, Shook. 5 VOTES: Abdoo, Bergman, Frazier, Holzman-Escareno, Zierlein.
3) Bengals (30) 8 VOTES: Abdoo, Baca, Bhanpuri, Filice, Holzman-Escareno, Magdziuk, Ross, Sessler. 3 VOTES: Cersosimo, Frazier, Jones-Drew. NO VOTES
4) Jets (28) 5 VOTES: Chadiha, Frazier, Kownack, Mariucci, Schein. 3 VOTES: Gordon, Holzman-Escareno, Okada. 7 VOTES: Battista, Florio, Gonzales, Grant, Magdziuk, Rosenthal, Sessler.
5) Dolphins (24) 3 VOTES: Battista, Blair, Gonzales. 6 VOTES: Abdoo, Band, Bhanpuri, Grant, Rank, Reuter. 3 VOTES: Edholm, Parr, Walker.
6) Ravens (22) 3 VOTES: Edholm, Grant, Okada. 5 VOTES: Battista, Blair, Florio, Parr, Rosenthal. 3 VOTES: Band, Filice, Gordon.
7) Steelers (15) 1 VOTE: Band. 1 VOTE: Bergman. 10 VOTES: Baca, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Ross, Schein, Shook.
8) Browns (7) NO VOTES 3 VOTES: Hanzus, Walker, Zierlein. 1 VOTE: Chadiha.
9) Chiefs (6) 2 VOTES: Florio, Rosenthal. NO VOTES NO VOTES
10) Titans (2) NO VOTES NO VOTES 2 VOTES: Cersosimo, Mariucci.
11) Jaguars (1) NO VOTES NO VOTES 1 VOTE: Okada.

Back to top

NFC EAST CHAMPS

Rank
1
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
-125

(24 votes: Band, Battista, Bhanpuri, Blair, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Florio, Frazier, Gonzales, Grant, Holzman-Escareno, Jones-Drew, Magdziuk, Mariucci, Okada, Parr, Rank, Reuter, Rosenthal, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Walker, Zierlein.)


2) Dallas Cowboys (+165)10 votes: Abdoo, Baca, Bergman, Edholm, Filice, Gordon, Hanzus, Kownack, Patra, Schein.


Why Gregg Rosenthal chose the Eagles: The Eagles have the best combination of offensive and defensive lines in football. Jalen Hurts is their quarterback. Let's not overcomplicate things here.

Back to top

NFC NORTH CHAMPS

Rank
1
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
+120

(20 votes: Battista, Blair, Chadiha, Edholm, Florio, Frazier, Gonzales, Grant, Holzman-Escareno, Jones-Drew, Mariucci, Okada, Parr, Reuter, Rosenthal, Schein, Sessler, Shook, Walker, Zierlein.)


2) Green Bay Packers (+360)9 votes: Abdoo, Baca, Bergman, Filice, Gordon, Hanzus, Kownack, Patra, Ross.

3) Minnesota Vikings (+260)3 votes: Band, Cersosimo, Magdziuk.

4) Chicago Bears (+440)2 votes: Bhanpuri, Rank.


Why Marcas Grant chose the Lions: Last season, the Lions adopted Dan Campbell's feisty attitude and nearly made the playoffs. This season, with a just a little bit of defense and an Aaron Rodgers-sized void in Green Bay, they can finally restore the roar in Detroit.

Back to top

NFC SOUTH CHAMPS

Rank
1
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
+105

(20 votes: Band, Battista, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Frazier, Gonzales, Gordon, Grant, Hanzus, Holzman-Escareno, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Mariucci, Okada, Parr, Patra, Schein, Shook, Walker, Zierlein.)


2) Atlanta Falcons (+190)12 votes: Abdoo, Baca, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Edholm, Filice, Florio, Magdziuk, Rank, Reuter, Rosenthal, Sessler.

3) Carolina Panthers (+425)2 votes: Blair, Ross.


Why Leslie Frazier chose the Saints: The NFC South is a division in transition in 2023. The Panthers and Falcons are both starting young quarterbacks (No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and second-year pro Desmond Ridder, respectively), while the Bucs are giving Baker Mayfield another chance to live up to his draft pedigree. Meanwhile, the Saints come into the season with the unquestioned top signal-caller in the division (Derek Carr), one of the best defenses in the league and a solid special teams unit.

Back to top

NFC WEST CHAMPS

Rank
1
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
-200

(30 votes: Abdoo, Baca, Band, Battista, Bergman, Blair, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Florio, Gonzales, Gordon, Grant, Hanzus, Holzman-Escareno, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Magdziuk, Mariucci, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Rosenthal, Schein, Sessler, Shook, Walker, Zierlein.)


2) Seattle Seahawks (+220)4 votes: Bhanpuri, Frazier, Okada, Ross.


Why Lance Zierlein chose the 49ers: While Brock Purdy will need to prove that he can avoid a sophomore slump, the 49ers simply have too much firepower on both sides of the ball for the rest of the division to keep up with them. It's not inconceivable that the Rams could have a bounce-back year, but their roster simply doesn't look capable of overtaking San Francisco.

Back to top

NFC WILD CARD TEAMS

We asked voters to pick the three wild-card teams from each conference, ranking their picks from 1 to 3 based on where they project the squads to land in the pecking order. Here are the vote totals for the NFC:

Table inside Article
Rank Team WC Team 1 (3 pts) WC Team 2 (2 pts) WC Team 3 (1 pt)
1) Cowboys (60) 16 VOTES: Band, Battista, Chadiha, Florio, Gonzales, Grant, Holzman-Escareno, Jones-Drew, Magdziuk, Mariucci, Parr, Rank, Ross, Shook, Walker, Zierlein. 6 VOTES: Blair, Cersosimo, Frazier, Okada, Rosenthal, Sessler. NO VOTES
2) Seahawks (46) 4 VOTES: Blair, Cersosimo, Rosenthal, Sessler. 15 VOTES: Abdoo, Baca, Chadiha, Edholm, Florio, Gonzales, Gordon, Grant, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Shook, Walker. 4 VOTES: Band, Battista, Holzman-Escareno, Zierlein.
3) Eagles (30) 10 VOTES: Abdoo, Baca, Bergman, Edholm, Filice, Gordon, Hanzus, Kownack, Patra, Schein. NO VOTES NO VOTES
4) Lions (15) NO VOTES 4 VOTES: Band, Bergman, Filice, Kownack. 7 VOTES: Baca, Bhanpuri, Cersosimo, Hanzus, Patra, Rank, Ross.
5) Vikings (9) 1 VOTE: Okada. 2 VOTES: Holzman-Escareno, Mariucci. 2 VOTES: Grant, Schein.
6) 49ers (8) 2 VOTES: Bhanpuri, Frazier. 1 VOTE: Ross. NO VOTES
T-7) Giants (7) NO VOTES 1 VOTE: Battista. 5 VOTES: Abdoo, Frazier, Gonzales, Mariucci, Sessler.
T-7) Saints (7) NO VOTES 2 VOTES: Bhanpuri, Rank. 3 VOTES: Bergman, Edholm, Reuter.
9) Packers (6) 1 VOTE: Reuter. NO VOTES 3 VOTES: Chadiha, Parr, Shook.
T-10) Commanders (5) NO VOTES 2 VOTES: Magdziuk, Zierlein. 1 VOTE: Rosenthal.
T-10) Falcons (5) NO VOTES 1 VOTE: Schein. 3 VOTES: Gordon, Kownack, Walker.
12) Bears (4) NO VOTES NO VOTES 4 VOTES: Blair, Filice, Florio, Magdziuk.
13) Rams (2) NO VOTES NO VOTES 2 VOTES: Jones-Drew, Okada.

Back to top

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season predictions: Picks to win MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookies of the Year

Who is poised to nab NFL MVP? How about Defensive Player of the Year? And which rookies will take home the hardware? As we head into the 2023 season, NFL.com analysts predict every award winner.
news

Super Bowl LVII picks: Will Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles win Lombardi Trophy?

Can Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs win their second title in four years? Will Jalen Hurts secure his first ring and bring a second Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia? Which players will steal the spotlight? NFL Media analysts provide predictions for Super Bowl LVII.
news

12th annual 'NFL Honors' picks: Who should win MVP? Coach of the Year?

Who's taking home the hardware for Most Valuable Player, Offensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year at the 12th annual 'NFL Honors'? NFL Media analysts make their picks for eight of the individual awards.
news

Super Bowl LVII midseason predictions: Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles in title game?

Which teams will be playing for the title at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12? Who'll take home the Lombardi Trophy? Our analysts provide their Super Bowl LVII picks, with five different winners.
news

2022 NFL playoff predictions at midseason: Picking 8 division winners and 6 wild card teams

Will the Bills hold off the high-flying Dolphins in the AFC East? Can the 49ers overtake the Seahawks in the NFC West? NFL.com analysts pick all eight division winners and vote on wild card teams.
news

2022 NFL midseason award predictions: Josh Allen leads Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes in MVP race

Who will win NFL MVP? How about Coach of the Year? And which first-year players are poised to claim rookie honors? Midway through the 2022 season, NFL.com analysts predict every award winner.
news

Super Bowl LVII predictions: Bills and Buccaneers to face off for the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona?

Which teams will hit Arizona in February for Super Bowl LVII? Who'll take home the Lombardi Trophy? Our analysts provide their picks, with eight different winners.
news

2022 NFL playoff predictions: Will Chiefs be dethroned in uber-competitive AFC West?

Which eight NFL teams will be crowned division champions this season? Who'll nab the six wild-card slots? Our analysts provide their playoff picks for the 2022 campaign.
news

2022 NFL season award predictions: Who wins MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year?

Who is poised to nab NFL MVP? How about Defensive Player of the Year? And which rookies will take home the hardware? As we head into the 2022 season, NFL.com analysts predict every award winner.
news

'NFL Honors' predictions: Seven awards, 29 voters, only one unanimous selection

Who's taking home hardware for Most Valuable Player, Defensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year at 'NFL Honors'? Twenty-nine NFL analysts make their picks for each of the major individual awards.
news

Super Bowl LVI midseason predictions: Rams vs. Bills in title game?

Which teams will be playing for the title at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13? Who'll take home the Lombardi Trophy? Our analysts provide their Super Bowl LVI picks, with 10 different winners.