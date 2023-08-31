NFL playoff predictions: Picking eight division winners, six wild-card teams for 2023 season

(31 votes: Abdoo, Band, Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Florio, Frazier, Gonzales, Gordon, Grant, Hanzus, Holzman-Escareno, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Magdziuk, Mariucci, Parr, Patra, Rank, Reuter, Ross, Schein, Sessler, Shook, Walker, Zierlein.)





2) Tennessee Titans (+340) | 3 votes





Why Kevin Patra chose the Jaguars: It's pretty simple: The Jags boast the best quarterback in the division. Trevor Lawrence enters Year 2 in Doug Pederson's system prepared to go from good to great. In Pederson's second season in Philly, he nearly coaxed an MVP season out of Carson Wentz. Lawrence is set to guide an explosive offense that could be among the most exciting to watch in football. There are concerns about the overall makeup of the squad -- more specifically, along the offensive line and on defense -- but Lawrence takes Jacksonville over the top in the AFC South.