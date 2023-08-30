2023 NFL triplets rankings: Jaguars, Jets make massive jumps; Broncos, Packers drop

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts -- Rank: 9 (One game: 10 | 2023 prod.: 7)

Running back: Rashaad Penny -- Rank: 22

Pass catcher: A.J. Brown -- Rank: 6





Development is rarely linear, but Hurts has shown consistent improvement for four consecutive years -- dating back to his senior season at Oklahoma -- and is significantly more complete as a quarterback than most analysts likely could have imagined when he was coming into the league. Still, his 45.4 percent success rate on dropbacks ranked 15th among qualified quarterbacks last season. I need to see another year of improvement after the departure of Shane Steichen before I am ready to move him into the elite QB tier. Only Deebo Samuel (+775) has gained more YAC over expected than Brown (+619) since 2019. Last season, Brown brought his game to the next level on vertical routes, logging more receptions (14) and yards (547) on go routes than he did in his first three NFL seasons combined (all in Tennessee). It remains to be seen who will lead this year’s backfield, but Penny has been one of the most effective backs in the league over the last two seasons when healthy. If he can remain on the field, the sky is the limit for this rushing attack that features Hurts and a stellar offensive line.