Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to start 2023 NFL season on PUP list; Colt McCoy released

Murray has spent all of training camp and preseason action on PUP, where he doesn't occupy a roster spot and is afforded the time to fully recover from the ACL injury that cut his 2022 season short and required surgery. Based on the timing of his injury (Dec. 13, 2022), it's fair to expect Murray to miss more than a month, too. Rapoport reported in January Murray could miss as much as half of the 2023 season.

With Murray unavailable, Arizona's situation at quarterback is less than ideal, but it remains intriguing. McCoy entered the preseason as the expected replacement for Murray, but the Cardinals ruled that out when they released him Monday. Arizona acquired Dobbs via trade with the Browns last week, bringing him over to a Cardinals offense coordinated by Drew Petzing, Dobbs' former quarterbacks coach in Cleveland. Dobbs hasn't been with the team for very long, but it appears the Cardinals feel comfortable enough to proceed with either him or Tune, who saw preseason action with McCoy.

Dobbs has familiarity with stepping into an offense and quickly making the best of it. Last season, Tennessee signed him from Detroit's practice squad and quickly turned to him, naming Dobbs the Titans' Week 17 and 18 starter less than two weeks after joining the team.