2023 NFL roster bubble: Trey Lance, Marcus Mariota among notable players who could be traded or cut

We’d be nuts to not list him here after Sam Darnold officially won the 49ers’ backup job. Lance’s future in San Francisco is very much up in the air right now, with head coach Kyle Shanahan essentially admitting as much on the local radio airwaves. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that the Niners are exploring trade options for the third-year quarterback.





Who knows if the 49ers can or will deal Lance prior to the season, but they also fielded calls on him before the 2023 NFL Draft. They didn’t make a trade then, but that was back when Brock Purdy’s injury status was quite unclear. Now that Purdy is healthy and Darnold has outplayed Lance, it’s hard to justify keeping a $9 million QB3 on the roster, even if that third spot could carry more weight this season.





Lance’s best shot might be to go to a team where he can integrate himself behind the scenes and perhaps vie for a starting role in 2024. If the 23-year-old were traded right now, the Niners would take a dead-money hit of more than $11 million (split between 2023 and '24, per Over The Cap), and they obviously wouldn’t come close to recouping what they gave up to select him third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. But they could shed his contract and move on from an experiment that -- to this point, anyway -- has been a giant flop.