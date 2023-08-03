2023 NFL training camps: First-stringers who could lose starting jobs

This one can't be much of a surprise given where the Texans drafted C.J. Stroud (No. 2 overall). The question is more of whether Mills can even hold off Stroud to begin the season for the starting QB job in Houston. In the early days of camp, the two have been splitting reps fairly evenly.





Does Mills have a future in Houston? His salary-cap numbers are ideal for a backup QB, and his 26 starts over his first two seasons give the Texans a nice safety net behind Stroud whenever the rookie takes over full time. But there might be some trade possibilities elsewhere if another team finds itself shorthanded at QB. Houston, perhaps not wanting to carry three QBs into the season, might also decide that Case Keenum should be the backup and could make the inexpensive Mills available.