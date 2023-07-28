RB Dalvin Cook says odds are 'pretty high' that he signs with Jets

Cook can appreciate what an elite quarterback can bring to a franchise. After all, he just spent five years playing with Kirk Cousins, an above-average, but not elite passer whose abilities still helped the Vikings reach the playoffs twice from 2019-2022.

Moving from Cousins to Rodgers, though, would represent an upgrade. After the Vikings cut Cook in order to save money for future spending, the running back knows nothing is guaranteed. And with the deflation of the running back market remaining a hot topic this summer, he knows he better latch onto a contender while he's still seen as a hot commodity.

Cook was initially seen as a perfect fit for the Miami Dolphins, a team that features a number of quality running backs, but lacks a clear leader at the position. More than a month has passed since Cook was released, though, and the two sides haven't reached a deal.

As training camps open across the league, the time has arrived for Cook to find an employer. The Jets just might be the one.

"I think they're pretty high," Cook said when asked of the chances he signs with the Jets. "I think we're in the position of a team that's building something special, and I want to be part of something special as a player. And I want to add to whatever they got going on. I think the possibility is high, right now, of getting things done."