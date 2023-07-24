Jets reveal 'Legacy White' throwback uniforms

The new throwbacks are highlighted by the Jets logo primarily used from 1978-1997 on the helmet, which will use the team's current "Gotham Green" colorway on the shell along with a white facemask. The all-white uniforms keep it simple with green stripes on the sleeves, around the collar and on the numbers. A single green stripe down the pants and green socks complete the look.

MetLife Stadium will also be updated with "Legacy White" branding, including the Jets' "Sack Exchange" logo on the 50-yard line and in the end zones.

The release coincides with a celebratory year for the team, as a centerpiece for the "Sack Exchange" era -- Joe Klecko -- will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5 alongside cornerback Darrelle Revis. Klecko is due to receive his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence during halftime of the Chiefs game on Oct. 1.

The Jets are paying homage to a "New York Sack Exchange" era that was born in 1981 when New York led the NFL with 66 sacks. Klecko, Mark Gastineau, Marty Lyons and Abdul Salaam comprised the defensive line that garnered the clever nickname.