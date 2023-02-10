Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

Darrelle Revis: The preeminent cornerback of his generation is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Revis, a four-time first-team All-Pro, starred on one of the toughest defenses of his era, the Rex Ryan-led Jets of the 2010s. The CB's prowess for shutting down marquee receivers one-on-one during New York's 2009 march to one of two straight AFC title games earned him the moniker "Revis Island." His 95 passes defensed during his first five seasons in the NFL are the most by any player since the stat was first tracked in 1991, and his 31 PDs in that historic '09 season is tied for the third-most in a single campaign. Alas, Revis finished second in voting for the Defensive Player of the Year that season to Charles Woodson. The star corner left the Jets in 2013 for Tampa Bay, then to the rival Patriots in 2014, where he won his first and only Super Bowl title. Revis returned to the Jets in 2015 and wrapped up his career with the Chiefs in 2017, finishing with 29 interceptions and 139 PDs. Already a member of the 2010s All-Decade team, Revis will now be honored as one of football's all-time greats.