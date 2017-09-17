Around the NFL

Joe Thomas surpasses 10,000 consecutive snaps

Published: Sep 17, 2017 at 06:27 AM

Joe Thomas has passed a milestone we might never see reached again.

The Browns left tackle and future Hall of Famer played his 10,000th consecutive snap Sunday in Baltimore, the team announced. The milestone came on the first play of Cleveland's second possession, a 9-yard carry by Isaiah Crowell.

Cleveland selected Thomas with the third-overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. He's been a starter from his first game of his rookie season, in which Cleveland won 10 games and fell just short of making the playoffs, and hasn't missed a snap in his career.

Thomas has started in 161 consecutive games, the longest streak among active offensive linemen. During that span, Thomas has played for six different head coaches, blocked for 22 quarterbacks and 69 ball carriers, and has played with 403 teammates (15 of which made the Pro Bowl). The tackle has made 10 Pro Bowls in his career.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell congratulated Thomas:

A couple of star athletes offered their congratulations to Thomas:

Thomas weighed in on how meaningful the milestone and the congratulations were to him:

