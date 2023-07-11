State of the 2023 New York Jets: Can Aaron Rodgers power a return to postseason glory?

... count on Breece Hall to pick up where he left off? Breece looked pretty great for a few weeks as a rookie there last season. I was so thrilled with Breece last year, my fantasy team was named Breece Love and Understanding. (Shout out to all you Elvis Costello fans out there.) When Hall suffered a torn ACL last October, he was just getting started -- he was coming off a 100-yard game against the Packers the week before and scored a 62-yard TD against the Broncos on the day he was injured. With ample recovery time, he should be ready to go this season. One thing that seems to sometimes be overlooked about Rodgers is that his running backs can do really well; consider that since becoming a regular starter in 2019, Aaron Jones racked up 5,723 yards from scrimmage in Green Bay. Even if the Jets were to add Dalvin Cook, I wouldn't be too discouraged about Hall; such a move would actually make sense, in light of both Hall's status as a second-year pro returning from injury and the general wisdom of adding as much talent around Rodgers as possible. Plus, Nathaniel Hackett got plenty out of both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in Green Bay.