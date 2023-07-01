Could one of these seven NFL teams finally celebrate first MVP in 2023?

It's arduous to fathom that future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, owner of a Super Bowl ring and a treasure trove of statistical gold, doesn’t have an MVP on his resume. But he doesn’t and neither does the Saints franchise. Carr is a four-time Pro Bowler who’s motivated after an unceremonious exit in Las Vegas. Though the Raiders lost more than they won with Carr, he engineered 33 game-winning drives since 2014 -- tops in the NFL. If Carr clutches up and balls out in the Big Easy, it’s not impossible to think he could be a contender.