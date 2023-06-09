Around the NFL

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is ready to start 2023 season after Super Bowl appearance: 'Last year is over'

Published: Jun 09, 2023 at 08:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jalen Hurts enjoyed a breakout 2022 campaign, helping carry the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl. After coming up just shy of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the MVP candidate knows that chapter is closed and is ready to start writing a new one.

"Thinking about it holistically, last year is over," Hurts said on Thursday. "Anything that we were able to do last year ... nothing that's been done prior will get us to where we want to be now."

Related Links

While he's ready to move forward, Hurts noted that there are lessons to be learned from each stage of the journey.

"There are a ton of experiences that we definitely documented and deposited in the bank to learn from -- and we will learn from and have learned from -- but it's a day-by-day thing," he said. "It's the truth. Every team has their own opportunity to do something special, and this is a whole entire new team. That's something we're all embracing. That's something I've embraced. It takes a special type of discipline and work to achieve what you want to achieve. You have to completely reset that but also allow the things you've experienced to fuel you, fuel that fire, and grow."

After a narrow loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles went all-in on Hurts, signing him to a five-year contract extension worth up to $255 million. General manager Howie Roseman also managed to retain many of the key pieces of the championship run.

Philly will enter the season one of the favorites in the NFC to return to the Super Bowl. If they get back, the hope is the ending part of the 2023 chapter of this Eagles story will be a happier one.

Related Content

news

Patriots owner Robert Kraft confident New England can compete in 'most difficult division in the NFL'

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is optimistic his club can compete in the rugged AFC East after three consecutive years finishing out of first place.

news

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins to visit Patriots next week

The DeAndre Hopkins tour has added a new destination to the circuit. Hopkins is set to visit the New England Patriots next week, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Seahawks' Pete Carroll on if safety Jamal Adams will be ready for 2023 season: 'We'll see'

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says the team doesn't know if safety Jamal Adams will be ready to start the 2023 season.

news

Broncos OT Garett Bolles backs Russell Wilson, says QB's critics to 'eat crow' in 2023

Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles gave a full-throated defensive of his quarterback on Thursday, stating that Russell Wilson's detractors will "eat crow" this upcoming season.

news

Broncos signing DE Frank Clark to one-year deal

Frank Clark is signing a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher spent the last four seasons with the AFC West-rival Kansas City Chiefs before his release in March.

news

Titans S Kevin Byard on attending minicamp after rejecting pay cut: Important to come and 'be a leader'

Titans safety Kevin Byard attended Tennessee's mandatory minicamp this week despite rejecting a pay cut earlier this offseason, citing the need to show up and be a leader.

news

Panthers' Frank Reich promotes Bryce Young to first team at OTAs, won't name him Week 1 starter yet

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young joined the starting lineup for the first time in Carolina's organized team activities. Coach Frank Reich told reporters this is all part of his plan to have Young ready to go for training camp, the regular season and beyond.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants cancel OTA session due to air quality concerns

Canadian wildfires that have affected the air quality in Northeastern U.S. states have forced NFL teams to adjust their practices. New York Giants coach Brian Daboll canceled Thursday's OTA session.

news

Vikings to release RB Dalvin Cook after six seasons

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to officially release running back Dalvin Cook on Friday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

news

RB Joe Mixon addresses 'noise' on Bengals future: 'Everybody has backed me 100 percent'

Joe Mixon's status in Cincinnati has been a hot topic all summer, with rumors swirling that the Bengals could move on given his hefty contract. But the running back said he's not fretting about the speculation.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More