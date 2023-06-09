Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is ready to start 2023 season after Super Bowl appearance: 'Last year is over'

"There are a ton of experiences that we definitely documented and deposited in the bank to learn from -- and we will learn from and have learned from -- but it's a day-by-day thing," he said. "It's the truth. Every team has their own opportunity to do something special, and this is a whole entire new team. That's something we're all embracing. That's something I've embraced. It takes a special type of discipline and work to achieve what you want to achieve. You have to completely reset that but also allow the things you've experienced to fuel you, fuel that fire, and grow."