Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is ready to start 2023 season after Super Bowl appearance: 'Last year is over'

Jalen Hurts enjoyed a breakout 2022 campaign, helping carry the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl. After coming up just shy of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the MVP candidate knows that chapter is closed and is ready to start writing a new one.
"Thinking about it holistically, last year is over," Hurts said on Thursday. "Anything that we were able to do last year ... nothing that's been done prior will get us to where we want to be now."
While he's ready to move forward, Hurts noted that there are lessons to be learned from each stage of the journey.
"There are a ton of experiences that we definitely documented and deposited in the bank to learn from -- and we will learn from and have learned from -- but it's a day-by-day thing," he said. "It's the truth. Every team has their own opportunity to do something special, and this is a whole entire new team. That's something we're all embracing. That's something I've embraced. It takes a special type of discipline and work to achieve what you want to achieve. You have to completely reset that but also allow the things you've experienced to fuel you, fuel that fire, and grow."
After a narrow loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles went all-in on Hurts, signing him to a five-year contract extension worth up to $255 million. General manager Howie Roseman also managed to retain many of the key pieces of the championship run.
Philly will enter the season one of the favorites in the NFC to return to the Super Bowl. If they get back, the hope is the ending part of the 2023 chapter of this Eagles story will be a happier one.