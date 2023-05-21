Eagles WR A.J. Brown nearly struck by car during charity bike ride

He also jokingly stoked the fire between the Eagles and their most-hated foe, the Cowboys, by claiming he thinks he saw a star on the vehicle's license plate.

At the end of the day, the Philly faithful can breathe easy. Their star wideout, who set career highs with 88 catches for 1,496 yards and tied his best touchdown mark with 11 in his first season with the team last year, is no worse for wear after his close call.