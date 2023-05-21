Eagles WR A.J. Brown nearly struck by car during charity bike ride

Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown was nearly struck by a car while participating in the sixth annual Eagles Autism Challenge, a charity bike ride.
Brown was broadcasting the event on his Instagram Live when he came to an intersection and his phone suddenly appeared to flip upside down.
Luckily, the two-time Pro Bowler took to Twitter to clear up any fears shortly after, saying someone ran a stop sign and that he dropped his phone while getting out of the way.
He also jokingly stoked the fire between the Eagles and their most-hated foe, the Cowboys, by claiming he thinks he saw a star on the vehicle's license plate.
At the end of the day, the Philly faithful can breathe easy. Their star wideout, who set career highs with 88 catches for 1,496 yards and tied his best touchdown mark with 11 in his first season with the team last year, is no worse for wear after his close call.
And in other fortunate news from Saturday, the Eagles were able to raise an event-record $6.2 million for autism research and care programs, per the team.