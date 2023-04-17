Jalen Hurts, Eagles agree to terms on five-year, $255 million contract extension

Jalen Hurts will be in Philadelphia for years to come.
The Eagles and their superstar quarterback agreed to terms Monday on a five-year, $255 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, per sources. The team later announced the deal.
Hurts' deal has $179.304 million in total guarantees, including $110 million fully guaranteed at signing and $126.5 million fully guaranteed by March 2024, as well as the first no-trade clause in Eagles history -- another sign of the franchise's faith in Hurts, who is still only 24 years old.
The Eagles QB can earn an additional $15 million in incentives, giving him an opportunity to make as much as $274.304 million through 2028, including $4.304 million that he would've been due in the last year of his original rookie contract this season.
Hurts gets a raise in 2023, including a $23.294 million signing bonus, and will make $64 million through the first new year in 2024. The Eagles now have him under contract for the next six years, on a deal that preserves their flexibility to keep the team intact around him.
The deal was negotiated by Hurts' agent, Nicole Lynn, and is believed to be the largest contract ever completed by a female agent.
A second-round pick (53rd overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, Hurts started four games in 2020 and then took over as the full-time starter the following year. His third NFL season was his best -- Hurts completed 66.5% of his passes for 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, plus another 760 yards and 13 TDs rushing, as he earned a Pro Bowl nod and led the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII.
The total guarantee of $179.304 million on Hurts' new deal is the second-largest in NFL history behind only Deshaun Watson's five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal with the Browns last year. Only Watson and Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had more money fully guaranteed at signing than Hurts' $110 million. The total cash is second in NFL history behind only the 10-year, $450 million extension Patrick Mahomes signed with the Chiefs in 2020.
