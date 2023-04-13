NFL GM Power Rankings: Eagles' Howie Roseman reigns, while Brad Holmes makes his mark in Detroit

3) Duke Tobin, Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow claimed back in January that the Bengals' Super Bowl window is "my whole career." Tobin is the right man to prove his quarterback correct.

4) Brandon Beane/Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

I don't put the Bills' inability to get over the hump on the front office. Rather, I blame it on randomness (2020 and '21) and injuries (2022). That said, the team might need to revisit the relative lack of weight that is put into offensive resources compared with McDermott's defense. A solid D can only take you so far in this era, and the team's shortcomings on the offensive line and skill positions around Josh Allen showed up in 2022.

Beane made some low-cost moves in free agency (Damien Harris, Deonte Harty, Connor McGovern) that look smart enough on paper -- they are also similar to moves from 2022 that didn't work out well. His drafts have been less inspiring over the last four years, with 2021 first-rounder Greg Rousseau being the biggest difference-maker among them. The Bills have built and maintained a superpower over the last six years since Beane was hired, but their best work was done in the building stages. Can they do it again with different players around Allen?

5) John Lynch/Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Former Patriots decision maker Scott Pioli used to keep a framed photo on his desk of 2000 fifth-round tight end Dave Stachelski, taken one round ahead of Tom Brady, as a reminder that the front office wasn't that smart. That's why I hesitate to give too much credit to Lynch and Shanahan for finding seventh-round gem Brock Purdy, who helped lead the team to the playoffs as a rookie quarterback last season -- although there's no denying that Shanahan understands what works in his system.

The 49ers deserve more credit for finding and maintaining so much talent everywhere else that they've thrived despite all the resources used (including first-round picks in 2022 and '23) in the 2021 trade up to draft Trey Lance, who has attempted 102 passes since. Lynch has helped find core pieces through the draft (receiver Brandon Aiyuk, safety Talanoa Hufanga), free agency (corner Charvarius Ward, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave) and trades (running back Christian McCaffrey, left tackle Trent Williams). The Niners build strength on strength and stay focused on line play, like the Eagles. That said, the offensive line could use some work in the draft.

6) Les Snead/Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

The problem isn't that the Rams went all in. It's that they immediately erased their flexibility after the title by signing their three biggest stars to extensions. A lot of their 2022 struggles came down to injury luck, but don't forget they were outclassed when still healthy in Week 1 and never looked right. The offensive line was a high-wire act that collapsed without Andrew Whitworth.

Reporting around the Rams' pivot to Allen Robinson after losing Von Miller in free agency last offseason suggests that McVay drove that decision and that, at least last season, his emotions could get in his way. Snead has done mostly well with the picks he has (Tutu Atwell being an exception), but the lack of draft choices and inactivity in free agency this offseason has led to a barren defensive roster. Considering the five-year run of success before this step back, Snead and McVay should still be ranked higher than general managers with little success beyond pretty offseason rosters to their names.

7) Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions

General managers sometimes peak in popularity a few years into a major rebuild. The hard part is keeping it going like Brandon Beane in Buffalo, rather than peaking too early like Steve Keim in Arizona, Dave Gettleman in Carolina or Ryan Pace in Chicago. (All Executives of the Year!) Holmes has done virtually no wrong since arriving. He preceded Dan Campbell by a week and pivoted from the Matthew Stafford era with a home run trade that helped quickly build a roster spawning the most unbridled Lions enthusiasm in memory.

Getting to use the Rams' No. 6 overall draft pick feels like a pivot point, the chance to go from fun story to real contender. After two top-shelf drafts and a smart free agency haul that focused on improving the secondary, Holmes has more than earned the benefit of the ever-present doubt in Detroit.

8) Brian Gutekunst, Green Bay Packers

This ranking feels incomplete, given that the terms of the expected Aaron Rodgers trade are not yet known, but "Gutey" is moving on from Rodgers at the right time. I believe that the Packers think Jordan Love is ready. He wasn't last year. We'll find out if Gutekunst is right -- and that will help determine Gutekunst's legacy in Green Bay more than his above-average drafts (Christian Watson!), savvy targeted free-agent pickups and mostly smart re-signings. (The extension Green Bay gave Elgton Jenkins in December already looks like a steal.) It's worth noting that the Packers have given out fewer guarantees in free agency than any NFL team this offseason, which probably won't make Love's job any easier.

9) John Schneider, Seattle Seahawks

It's great to see Schneider smiling again, even if I'm dubious about the Seahawks speed dating the draft's top prospects. Seattle's 2022 draft class could help keep Schneider smiling and employed another five years. He helped lock in two starting tackles, a top-shelf cornerback, a starting running back and two other contributors. The Seahawks' latest big-name forays into free agency (Bobby Wagner, Dre’Mont Jones) have made sense, even if the defensive line is still an issue.