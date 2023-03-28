Giants take pre-franchise tag offer for RB Saquon Barkley off table ahead of July deadline

So, yes, the Giants want to remain in business with Barkley. But actions will speak louder than words.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen said the club is "fine" with Barkley playing 2023 on the franchise tag.

"I mean, where does that rank him among the running backs in the league?" Schoen noted.

The answer is tied for the eighth-most, but the comment suggests the Giants believe $10.091 million is plenty high enough for a running back.

Schoen added he's been in contact with Barkley's agent, but the pre-franchise tag offer for the RB is no longer on the table.

"There's no outstanding offer right now," Schoen said. "Once we put the franchise tag on him, we stepped back. We knew throughout the negotiation that there was going to be a time where, if we can't come to an agreement, we were going to go to the franchise tag, and that's what we did."

Taking the pre-tag offer off the table is an interesting move for a club that insists it wants to keep Barkley in town long-term.