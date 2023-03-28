Around the NFL

Giants take pre-franchise tag offer for RB Saquon Barkley off table ahead of July deadline

Published: Mar 28, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After utilizing the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley to keep him off the open market, the New York Giants have until July 17 to agree on a solution to keep the former first-round pick in the Big Apple long-term.

Speaking Monday from the Annual League Meeting, owner John Mara said that's how he hopes it plays out.

"I told Saquon this: We want him to be a Giant for his entire career if that's possible," Mara said. "We'd love to him. He provides leadership, he's a great player and we'd like to be able to get something done with him at some point. The running back market is what it is right now. I'm still hopeful at some point we'll come to an agreement."

Related Links

The running back market is soft and only getting softer. The top three RBs slated to hit free agency -- Barkley, Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs -- were all hit with the $10.091 million franchise tag. The top free agent, Miles Sanders, signed a four-year deal with Carolina worth $25.4 million with $13 million guaranteed, a $6.35 million-per-year average -- well below the likes of Christian McCaffrey ($16.015M) and Alvin Kamara ($15M). Even stud back Aaron Jones took a pay cut to remain in Green Bay rather than risk being cut and heading to the market.

So, yes, the Giants want to remain in business with Barkley. But actions will speak louder than words.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen said the club is "fine" with Barkley playing 2023 on the franchise tag.

"I mean, where does that rank him among the running backs in the league?" Schoen noted.

The answer is tied for the eighth-most, but the comment suggests the Giants believe $10.091 million is plenty high enough for a running back.

Schoen added he's been in contact with Barkley's agent, but the pre-franchise tag offer for the RB is no longer on the table.

"There's no outstanding offer right now," Schoen said. "Once we put the franchise tag on him, we stepped back. We knew throughout the negotiation that there was going to be a time where, if we can't come to an agreement, we were going to go to the franchise tag, and that's what we did."

Taking the pre-tag offer off the table is an interesting move for a club that insists it wants to keep Barkley in town long-term.

Pulling the offer suggests the Giants are comfortable with Barkley playing out the one-year tender. But there remains time for sides to return to the table before mid-July. After all, they're an organization that took the deadline to get Daniel Jones under contract right down to the wire.

Related Content

news

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam: Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed deal was in team's 'best interest'

Last offseason, the Browns handed Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract to entice the quarterback to approve a trade from Houston. It's a deal that fellow owners have openly balked at since it went down.

news

Bengals' Zac Taylor expects Jonah Williams to move to right tackle despite trade request

The Bengals' signing of Orlando Brown to play left tackle caused incumbent Jonah Williams to request a trade. Despite the former first-round pick's desire to move out of town, coach Zac Taylor said he anticipates Williams just moving four positions down -- to right tackle.

news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman planning for QB Jalen Hurts' new deal to be done 'relatively soon'

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman says quarterback Jalen Hurts' new deal with the team should be done "relatively soon."

news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst doesn't view getting first-round pick as 'necessity' in Aaron Rodgers trade

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst does not believe receiving a first-round pick in a trade for Aaron Rodgers is a necessity, but he is still interested in getting a premier price back for a premier player.

news

Patriots' Robert Kraft eyes Jerod Mayo as 'strong candidate' to be Bill Belichick's 'heir apparent'

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft indicated he already knows who he'd prefer to replace coach Bill Belichick whenever the coach walks away from the NFL. The answer: one of Belichick's former players and current assistant coaches, Jerod Mayo.

news

Lions HC Dan Campbell praises QB Jared Goff, says team is 'capable' of winning division next season

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave a pretty strong endorsement of his quarterback, Jared Goff while keeping the door ajar to someone else becoming the franchise QB of the future.

news

Mike McCarthy says 'no one felt good about' Ezekiel Elliott release, open to RB returning to Cowboys

The Cowboys cut ties with Ezekiel Elliott earlier this month, ending a seven-year relationship with the two-time NFL rushing champion. Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said Monday moving on from Elliott was difficult.

news

Robert Saleh confident Jets, Packers will eventually 'figure something out' on Aaron Rodgers trade

As the Packers and Jets continue to work on an Aaron Rodgers trade, New York head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday that he's confident a deal will be struck.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers GM John Lynch: Brock Purdy 'has earned the right' to take first snap in QB battle

49ers GM John Lynch talked about the quarterback situation in San Francisco on Monday, and Brock Purdy is at the top as of right now to be the leader in the locker room.

news

Bill Belichick: Patriots will 'play the best player' at quarterback, be competitive like 'the last 25 years'

As Patriots fans wonder what the next chapter of the franchise's history will look like, Bill Belichick offered up one big reason for hope. "The last 25 years," Belichick said on Monday at the AFC coaches breakfast from the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE