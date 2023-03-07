Giants applying non-exclusive franchise tag to RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley began his NFL career with a statement of a rookie season in which he rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns, the first of two consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns. Health issues struck in Year 3, though, and struggles in the ensuing season left many wondering if Barkley would ever reclaim his first-round abilities.

In 2022, Barkley proved he could. The 26-year-old rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards, scored 10 touchdowns on the ground and added 338 yards through the air, powering a Giants offense that helped New York return to the playoffs in their first season under new coach Brian Daboll.

Instead of serving as a swan song of a season, 2022 was Barkley's comeback campaign, prompting the Giants to find a way to keep him for at least 2023.

The NFL hasn't been eager to invest in most running backs in recent seasons, and New York could follow suit by keeping Barkley on the tag in 2023 and seeing if he can replicate his 2022 production before working toward a multi-year deal. If they desire, the Giants can also work on a long-term contract with the Penn State product before the July 17 deadline arrives for Barkley to sign his tag.