Around the NFL

Giants applying non-exclusive franchise tag to RB Saquon Barkley

Published: Mar 07, 2023 at 04:05 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Saquon Barkley's resurgent 2022 performance didn't earn him a long-term deal, but it did convince the Giants to keep him under team control entering 2023.

The Giants have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Barkley, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday, per sources. The team has since announced the news.

Barkley's franchise tag comes on the heels of New York agreeing to a four-year, $160 million deal with quarterback Daniel Jones, who was the Giants' top priority on its list of players the organization intended to retain. With Jones agreeing to a multi-year deal minutes before the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday, New York was able to place the tag on Barkley, keeping the former No. 2 overall pick on the team for 2023 -- unless another club makes an offer the Giants are unwilling to match.

If another interested suitor does make such an offer, New York would receive two first-round picks from said team, creating a high price to pry Barkley from the Giants.

Related Links

Barkley began his NFL career with a statement of a rookie season in which he rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns, the first of two consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns. Health issues struck in Year 3, though, and struggles in the ensuing season left many wondering if Barkley would ever reclaim his first-round abilities.

In 2022, Barkley proved he could. The 26-year-old rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards, scored 10 touchdowns on the ground and added 338 yards through the air, powering a Giants offense that helped New York return to the playoffs in their first season under new coach Brian Daboll.

Instead of serving as a swan song of a season, 2022 was Barkley's comeback campaign, prompting the Giants to find a way to keep him for at least 2023.

The NFL hasn't been eager to invest in most running backs in recent seasons, and New York could follow suit by keeping Barkley on the tag in 2023 and seeing if he can replicate his 2022 production before working toward a multi-year deal. If they desire, the Giants can also work on a long-term contract with the Penn State product before the July 17 deadline arrives for Barkley to sign his tag.

Either way, Barkley isn't heading to free agency with total freedom next week. Barring an unexpected trade or offer outside of the Giants' expectations -- an unlikely event considering the value of running backs in today's NFL -- Barkley will spend 2023 with Big Blue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants, QB Daniel Jones agree to four-year, $160 million contract

The New York Giants and QB Daniel Jones have agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth up to $160 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

news

Ravens place non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source.

news

Buccaneers releasing veteran LT Donovan Smith in salary cap-saving move

Donovan Smith's eight-year tenure in Tampa Bay is finished. The Buccaneers are releasing the veteran left tackle on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Dolphins releasing CB Byron Jones after three seasons

Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones is being released after three seasons in Miami, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

2023 NFL franchise tag tracker: Latest tag news on deadline day

Tuesday marked the official deadline for NFL teams to use a tag on players whose contracts are set to expire. Here is a rundown of all the league's tag news on today's deadline.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers receives permission to speak with Jets

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has received permission to speak with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Colts retain Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator, hire Brian Mason as new special teams coordinator

The Indianapolis Colts are retaining defensive coordinator Gus Bradley for Shane Steichen's coaching staff in 2023 while adding a special teams coordinator from the college ranks.

news

Jeff Wilson 'would love to be back' with Dolphins in 2023: 'I feel like they love having me there'

Miami exited the season with zero running backs from its active roster under contract in 2023. Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are all set to be free agents. Wilson says he wants to return.

news

Lorenzo Carter returning to Falcons on two-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons kept one free agent off the market. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Falcons are signing pass rusher Lorenzo Carter to a two-year contract.

news

Packers RB Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers' offseason rumors: 'I hope he is not going nowhere'

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones discussed on "Good Morning Football" that he hopes QB Aaron Rodgers stays with the Packers for the 2023 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE