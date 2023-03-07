2023 NFL franchise tag tracker: Who will get tagged ahead of Tuesday deadline?

Tuesday marks the official deadline for NFL teams to use a tag on players whose contracts are set to expire.
There are three tender options: 1) Non-exclusive franchise tag; 2) Exclusive franchise tag; 3) Transition tag.
Non-exclusive franchise tag: The most commonly used tag. When most refer to the "franchise tag," they generally talk about the non-exclusive version. This is a one-year tender of the average of the top five salaries at the player's position over the last five years, or 120 percent of his previous salary, whichever is greater. The tagged player can negotiate with other teams, but his current team has the right to match any offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he signs with another club.
Exclusive franchise tag: Unlike the non-exclusive version, the tagging team retains the sole right to negotiate with the player. The exclusivity raises the pay scale (current average salary versus averaging of the previous five years). This is a one-year tender offer of the average of the top five salaries at the player's position for the current year, or 120 percent of his previous salary, whichever is greater. Few receive the exclusive tag. Generally, players for whom other teams would gladly give up two first-round picks receive this version of the tag -- read: quarterbacks.
Transition tag: The transition tag is a one-year tender offer for the average of the top 10 salaries at the position -- as opposed to the top five for the franchise tag. It guarantees the original club the right of first refusal to match any offer the player might receive from another club. The tagging team is awarded no compensation if it chooses not to match a deal.
Below is a rundown of all the league's tag news ahead of today's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
Tagged
The Jaguars officially placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Engram on March 6. Engram, who generated a career-high 73 receptions for 766 yards with four touchdowns last season, is set to earn $11.345 million if he plays under the tag.
The Ravens officially placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson on March 7. Jackson, who won the league's MVP award in 2019, is set to earn $32.416 million if he plays on the tag in 2023. The non-exclusive nature of the tag means that Jackson is free to negotiate a contract with another team, while the Ravens will have the ability to match any offer sheet or acquire two first-round draft picks in a trade.
The Raiders placed their non-exclusive franchise tag on Jacobs on March 6, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Jacobs, whose 1,653 rushing yards last season led the NFL, is set to earn $10.091 million on the tag.
The Commanders placed their non-exclusive franchise tag on Payne on Feb. 28. Payne, whom Washington drafted in the first round in 2018, made his first-career Pro Bowl last season after registering a career-best 11.5 sacks. Payne will earn $18.937 million on the tag.
The Cowboys placed their non-exclusive franchise tag on Pollard on March 6. Pollard, who made his first-career Pro Bowl last season after logging 1,378 total yards and 12 touchdowns, is set to earn $10.091 million on the tag.
Expected to be tagged
The Giants are expected to franchise tag Jones if the two sides are unable to come to terms on a long-term contract ahead of Tuesday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on March 5. Under the non-exclusive tag, Jones would be due $32.416 million in 2023.
Undecided
Barkley is a candidate to be tagged by the Giants, if New York is able to agree to a long-term deal with Daniel Jones. Giants general manager Joe Schoen, however, told reporters during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine that he hoped to avoid using the tag on either Jones or Barkley.
Will not be tagged
The Chiefs elected to not franchise tag Brown for a second consecutive season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported on March 6. K.C. still has until next week to work out a potential long-term deal with the left tackle or he will be free to negotiate and sign with a new club when free agency begins on March 15.
The Eagles are not expected to tag Gardner-Johnson or any potential free agent ahead of the deadline, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported March 7. Philly has until next week to work out a potential long-term deal with the defensive back or he will be free to negotiate and sign with a new club when free agency begins on March 15.
The Rams will not use either the franchise tag or transition tag on Gay, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on March 7. Gay, who has gone 60-for-64 on field-goal attempts over the past two seasons, is now set to hit the open market when free agency begins on March 15.
The Patriots won't place the franchise tag on Jones, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on March 7. New England has until next week to work out a potential long-term deal with the cornerback or he will be free to negotiate and sign with a new club when free agency begins on March 15. Rapoport reported Jones will likely hit the market, though the Pats have interest in bringing him back.