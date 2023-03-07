Around the NFL

2023 NFL franchise tag tracker: Who will get tagged ahead of Tuesday deadline?

Published: Mar 07, 2023 at 01:18 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Tuesday marks the official deadline for NFL teams to use a tag on players whose contracts are set to expire.

There are three tender options: 1) Non-exclusive franchise tag; 2) Exclusive franchise tag; 3) Transition tag.

Related Links

Non-exclusive franchise tag: The most commonly used tag. When most refer to the "franchise tag," they generally talk about the non-exclusive version. This is a one-year tender of the average of the top five salaries at the player's position over the last five years, or 120 percent of his previous salary, whichever is greater. The tagged player can negotiate with other teams, but his current team has the right to match any offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he signs with another club.

Exclusive franchise tag: Unlike the non-exclusive version, the tagging team retains the sole right to negotiate with the player. The exclusivity raises the pay scale (current average salary versus averaging of the previous five years). This is a one-year tender offer of the average of the top five salaries at the player's position for the current year, or 120 percent of his previous salary, whichever is greater. Few receive the exclusive tag. Generally, players for whom other teams would gladly give up two first-round picks receive this version of the tag -- read: quarterbacks.

Transition tag: The transition tag is a one-year tender offer for the average of the top 10 salaries at the position -- as opposed to the top five for the franchise tag. It guarantees the original club the right of first refusal to match any offer the player might receive from another club. The tagging team is awarded no compensation if it chooses not to match a deal.

Below is a rundown of all the league's tag news ahead of today's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Tagged

Evan Engram
Evan Engram
Jacksonville Jaguars · TE

The Jaguars officially placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Engram on March 6. Engram, who generated a career-high 73 receptions for 766 yards with four touchdowns last season, is set to earn $11.345 million if he plays under the tag.

Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens · QB

The Ravens officially placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson on March 7. Jackson, who won the league's MVP award in 2019, is set to earn $32.416 million if he plays on the tag in 2023. The non-exclusive nature of the tag means that Jackson is free to negotiate a contract with another team, while the Ravens will have the ability to match any offer sheet or acquire two first-round draft picks in a trade.

Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
Las Vegas Raiders · RB

The Raiders placed their non-exclusive franchise tag on Jacobs on March 6, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Jacobs, whose 1,653 rushing yards last season led the NFL, is set to earn $10.091 million on the tag.

Daron Payne
Daron Payne
Washington Commanders · DT

The Commanders placed their non-exclusive franchise tag on Payne on Feb. 28. Payne, whom Washington drafted in the first round in 2018, made his first-career Pro Bowl last season after registering a career-best 11.5 sacks. Payne will earn $18.937 million on the tag.

Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys · RB

The Cowboys placed their non-exclusive franchise tag on Pollard on March 6. Pollard, who made his first-career Pro Bowl last season after logging 1,378 total yards and 12 touchdowns, is set to earn $10.091 million on the tag.

Expected to be tagged

Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones
New York Giants · QB

The Giants are expected to franchise tag Jones if the two sides are unable to come to terms on a long-term contract ahead of Tuesday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on March 5. Under the non-exclusive tag, Jones would be due $32.416 million in 2023.

Undecided

Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley
New York Giants · RB

Barkley is a candidate to be tagged by the Giants, if New York is able to agree to a long-term deal with Daniel Jones. Giants general manager Joe Schoen, however, told reporters during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine that he hoped to avoid using the tag on either Jones or Barkley.

Will not be tagged

Orlando Brown
Orlando Brown
Kansas City Chiefs · OT

The Chiefs elected to not franchise tag Brown for a second consecutive season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported on March 6. K.C. still has until next week to work out a potential long-term deal with the left tackle or he will be free to negotiate and sign with a new club when free agency begins on March 15.

This is a photo of C.J. Gardner Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo)
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles · FS

The Eagles are not expected to tag Gardner-Johnson or any potential free agent ahead of the deadline, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported March 7. Philly has until next week to work out a potential long-term deal with the defensive back or he will be free to negotiate and sign with a new club when free agency begins on March 15.

Matt Gay
Matt Gay
Los Angeles Rams · K

The Rams will not use either the franchise tag or transition tag on Gay, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on March 7. Gay, who has gone 60-for-64 on field-goal attempts over the past two seasons, is now set to hit the open market when free agency begins on March 15.

Jonathan Jones
Jonathan Jones
New England Patriots · CB

The Patriots won't place the franchise tag on Jones, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on March 7.  New England has until next week to work out a potential long-term deal with the cornerback or he will be free to negotiate and sign with a new club when free agency begins on March 15. Rapoport reported Jones will likely hit the market, though the Pats have interest in bringing him back.

Related Content

news

Ravens place non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source.

news

Buccaneers releasing veteran LT Donovan Smith in salary cap-saving move

Donovan Smith's eight-year tenure in Tampa Bay is finished. The Buccaneers are releasing the veteran left tackle on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Dolphins releasing CB Byron Jones after three seasons

Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones is being released after three seasons in Miami, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers receives permission to speak with Jets

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has received permission to speak with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Colts retain Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator, hire Brian Mason as new special teams coordinator

The Indianapolis Colts are retaining defensive coordinator Gus Bradley for Shane Steichen's coaching staff in 2023 while adding a special teams coordinator from the college ranks.

news

Jeff Wilson 'would love to be back' with Dolphins in 2023: 'I feel like they love having me there'

Miami exited the season with zero running backs from its active roster under contract in 2023. Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are all set to be free agents. Wilson says he wants to return.

news

Lorenzo Carter returning to Falcons on two-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons kept one free agent off the market. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Falcons are signing pass rusher Lorenzo Carter to a two-year contract.

news

Packers RB Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers' offseason rumors: 'I hope he is not going nowhere'

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones discussed on "Good Morning Football" that he hopes QB Aaron Rodgers stays with the Packers for the 2023 season.

news

Seahawks, QB Geno Smith agree to new three-year contract worth $105 million

The Seahawks ensured Geno Smith will continue to write his new career narrative in Seattle in 2023 and beyond. Smith and the Seahawks have agreed to a new three-year, $105 million contract.

news

Chiefs expected to release DE Frank Clark

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to release defensive end Frank Clark after the sides couldn't come to terms on a revised contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

news

Chiefs not expected to place second franchise tag on OT Orlando Brown

The Chiefs are not expected to use a second franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE