Chiefs not expected to place second franchise tag on OT Orlando Brown

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown will have a shot to hit free agency.

The Kansas City Chiefs won't use the franchise tag on Brown, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per sources informed of the situation.

K.C. still has until next week to work out a potential long-term deal with the left tackle or he will be free to negotiate and sign with a new club when free agency begins on March 15.

Last offseason, Kansas City used the franchise tag on Brown after the sides couldn't come to a long-term agreement before the deadline. Using a second franchise tender on the left tackle would have cost the Chiefs $19.92 million in 2023. Given their current salary cap restraints, it was a figure that was too high to swallow.

The Chiefs acquired Brown in a 2021 trade with the Baltimore Ravens for several draft picks, including a first-round selection.

Brown will be the top offensive tackle available this offseason without the franchise tag impeding his path to the open market. In a league in constant need of starting tackles, he could see a big payday, even if the Chiefs had misgivings about paying him top-tier left-tackle money.