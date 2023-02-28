2023 NFL free agency explainer: Vital information on franchise tags, contract terms, salary cap and more

Standard elevation addendum: Now included in all practice squad contracts, the standard elevation addendum allows teams to move a player from the practice squad to the active/inactive list for one week and then back to the practice squad without subjecting him to waivers. Under this addendum, a player reverts back to his team's practice squad on the first business day after the game in which he is elevated. These players receive the applicable minimum salary for a player with his number of credited seasons (prorated for one week of regular-season pay or the applicable postseason amount). This clause can be used by a team for a maximum of two regular-season or postseason games per player per season. Each practice-squad player can be elevated for a maximum of three regular-season games in the same league year. After this, any subsequent elevation of the player will require the team to add him to their 53-man Active/Inactive List. The team must then waive or terminate his player contract before the player can be re-signed to the practice squad. If the player is re-signed to the practice squad this way, the player is again eligible to be elevated for the previously mentioned maximum of three games.