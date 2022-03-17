Packers trading Davante Adams to Raiders; WR signing 5-year, $141.25M deal

Davante Adams said he wouldn't play under the franchise tag for the Green Bay Packers, and that appears to be the case.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the final stages of trading for the Packers superstar receiver and giving him a new five-year, $141.25 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Adams will make a per-year average of $28.25 million and becomes the new highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, Rapoport added.

The deal is expected to involve Las Vegas sending back a first-round pick, potentially more draft selections and a player, Rapoport added.

It's a deal that's quietly been in the works for days with the teams finalizing details, the contract extension for Adams being worked out and is expected to be completed barring any late setbacks, per Rapoport.

Adams has long been part of a splendid tandem with two-time reigning AP NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers﻿, who recently re-signed with the Packers. Rodgers was aware during his contract negotiations that Adams "would never play for the Packers again" as "the situation was too far gone," Rapoport reported.

While Adams is leaving behind a sensational tenure with the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers﻿, he is reuniting with his college quarterback Derek Carr﻿, as the two played together at Fresno State. Adams recently purchased a house "right next to his new QB," Rapoport noted.