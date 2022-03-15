Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers officially signs contract extension; Packers QB to earn $150.8M over next three years

Published: Mar 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Kevin Patra

Aaron Rodgers﻿' new contract is complete.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Rodgers' new extension is official and signed, per sources informed of the situation.

When Rodgers decided to return to Green Bay last week, the decision came with a new four-year contract extension set to make the back-to-back MVP the highest-paid player in the NFL on a per-year basis.

After a week of back-and-forth with the Packers on the exact structure, Rodgers will make an average of $50 million per year over the first three years of the contract. Rapoport added that the deal includes two placeholders on the back end for cap purposes that could be redone at that point.

Rodgers was set to earn a base salary of $26.47 million in 2022 with a salary-cap number of $46.664 million. The new deal bumps up his pay this season while lowering the cap figure.

The Packers quarterback is set to earn $42 million in 2022, $59.515 million in 2023 and $49.3 million in 2024, per Pelissero, getting him to the three-year, $150.815 million mark.

After the three years, Rodgers could retire at 41 years old, or the Packers could look to rework the deal again.

The new deal significantly reduces Rodgers' cap hit in 2022 to $28.5 million (roughly $18 million lower than scheduled), which gives the Packers cap space to make moves to ensure they'll remain Super Bowl contenders.

In the past day, the Packers have made significant moves to get under the salary cap and allow them to make moves in free agency. Green Bay extended Rodgers and Preston Smith﻿, lowering their cap figures this season and released Za'Darius Smith and Billy Turner. The moves have cleared $45 million in cap space.

Pushing Rodgers' big cap hits to the future was the only way for Green Bay to give the back-to-back MVP the raise he deserved while keeping the NFC North champs' roster mostly in place. The Packers will worry about the bill coming due down the road -- when the cap is expected to increase significantly.

Related Content

news

Browns to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson on Tuesday

Cleveland has been doing its due diligence on Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ and is expected to meet with the quarterback Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football.
news

Cowboys expected to re-sign pass rusher Randy Gregory, safety Malik Hooker

The Cowboys are expected to sign pass rusher Randy Gregory to a five-year contract worth $70 million with $28 million in guarantees, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Rams to release former All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker

The Rams are moving on from four-time first-team All-Pro punter ﻿Johnny Hekker﻿, who is being released after 10 seasons with the club, Ian Rapoport reports. Hekker has consistently been one of the best booming punters in the NFL during his run since signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent.
news

Patriots trading OLB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots are swapping defenders ahead of the new league year. New England is sending edge rusher ﻿Chase Winovich﻿ to Cleveland in exchange for linebacker ﻿Mack Wilson﻿.
news

Lions to sign WR D.J. Chark to one-year, $10M deal

Detroit has added another weapon to a deprived offense. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that the Lions are expected to sign free-agent wideout ﻿D.J. Chark﻿ to a one-year deal worth $10 million fully guaranteed.
news

Zach Ertz: Priority No. 1 in returning to Cardinals was a 'chance to win another Super Bowl'

Zach Ertz may have been able to get more money on the free-agent market, but the veteran's only goal, he said, was to return to Arizona to chase a title.  
news

Steelers tender quarterback Dwayne Haskins with $2.54M offer

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed the original-round RFA tender on quarterback Dwayne Haskins. It's worth $2.54 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Chiefs signing safety Justin Reid to three-year, $31.5M deal

Safety Reid, previously with the Texans, is signing a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Broncos agree to terms with former 49ers DT D.J. Jones on three-year, $30M deal

The Broncos and DT D.J. Jones, formerly with the 49ers, have agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. 
news

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence agrees to new three-year, $40M deal

Demarcus Lawrence has agreed to a new three-year, $40 million contract with the Cowboys, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Of the $40 million, $30 million is guaranteed, making Lawrence the first defensive end in NFL history to have his contract guaranteed for seven straight seasons, per Pelissero.
news

Dolphins signing former Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson to 3-year, $22.8M deal

The Dolphins have agreed with receiver ﻿Cedrick Wilson﻿ on a three-year deal worth $22.8 million with $12.75 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported.
