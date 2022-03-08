Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers, Packers agree to terms on four-year, $200M extension

Published: Mar 08, 2022 at 11:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Packers' latest offseason dance with Aaron Rodgers is finished, and it might have been their last.

Green Bay is putting its money where its mouth is, agreeing with the 38-year-old Rodgers on a four-year extension worth $200 million, including $153 million in guaranteed money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The deal makes Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history on an annual basis while also reducing his salary-cap number for 2022.

The latter detail is especially important to Green Bay's chances of victory in the upcoming season. Green Bay was over the cap by roughly $26 million, and Rodgers' existing deal accounted for a cap number of $46.6 million in 2022, making retaining receiver Davante Adams quite a challenge. With Rodgers' new, lower cap number now factored in, Green Bay can place the franchise tag on Adams before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, which Rapoport reported is what the Packers are expected to do.

Pat McAfee of "The Pat McAfee Show" first reported the news of Rodgers' deal. The QB later confirmed via Twitter that he "will be playing for the Packers" this upcoming season and is "very excited to be back."

The ripple effect of his deal doesn't end there, of course. The whopper of an extension means Rodgers has effectively leveraged his way out of a forced succession plan involving 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, one that would have been similar to how he once succeeded Brett Favre. Back then, of course, Favre wasn't ready to stop playing, eventually moving to New York and Minneapolis before calling it a career, and it's pretty clear Rodgers isn't about to hang them up, either.

Rodgers clearly didn't have such an ending in mind, spending last offseason sowing seeds of discontent within the media before mending fences with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst in time to return for the 2021 season. A second straight NFL MVP season followed, giving Rodgers about as much leverage as possible, especially considering the Packers again fell short of reaching the Super Bowl -- losing the the 49ers in the Divisional Round.

If they were to win now, as Gutekunst has said, it had to be with Rodgers. If Rodgers was going to stay, he needed security -- oh, and a pay bump, because everyone loves a raise and two straight MVPs are certainly worth one.

News of the deal ended speculation about a potential Rodgers pairing with the Denver Broncos, who turned around within hours of Rodgers' decision to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster trade. It also unlocks the rest of the NFL's grid of teams shopping for deals involving quarterbacks, freeing the flow of traffic with free agency just days away.

What exactly does this mean for Love? Well, if Rodgers were to play out all four years of his contract, Love would need to be on a second contract to still be with the Packers. Perhaps Green Bay fully commits to winning now and ships out the unproven Love for assets. Or, he sticks around and bides his time.

Regardless, Green Bay made its intentions clear with this news: The Packers are going to do everything possible to get over the hump with Rodgers leading the way. And they're not about to set up another ugly breakup with a franchise legend.

Related Content

news

Packers place franchise tag on WR Davante Adams

Green Bay has applied the franchise tag on star wide receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Buccaneers using franchise tag on WR ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ for second season in a row

As an unpredictable offseason carries on for the Buccaneers, one certainty is that wide receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ will be back with the team in 2022. The Bucs will use the franchise tag on Godwin for the second straight year, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Russell Wilson trade reaction: NFL community reacts to Seahawks trading star QB to Broncos

The NFL community reacts to the blockbuster trade that sent star QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.
news

Jaguars franchise tag OT Cam Robinson for second consecutive year

The Jacksonville Jaguars used their franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson on Tuesday for a second consecutive season.
news

Chargers signing WR Mike Williams to three-year, $60 million contract

The Chargers are signing Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The deal includes $40 million guaranteed at signing, per Rapoport. 
news

Broncos acquiring Seahawks QB Russell Wilson in trade including Drew Lock, multiple picks, players

The Seahawks have agreed in principle on a trade sending nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson to the Broncos for a massive haul that includes multiple first-round draft picks and QB Drew Lock, among other picks and players, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Tuesday, March 8

Wideout Josh Reynolds looked rejuvenated down the stretch in the Motor City. Now he's returning. The Lions signed Reynolds to a two-year deal with a max value of $12 million, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cowboys restructure Dak Prescott, Zack Martin contracts to create roughly $22M in cap space

The team announced Tuesday it restructured the contracts of quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ and guard ﻿Zack Martin﻿ to clear roughly $22 million in cap space for 2022.
news

NFL community reacts to Aaron Rodgers' return to Packers

After weeks of speculation on what ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ will do next, the NFL community reacts to the four-time MVP's decision on Tuesday to remain with the Packers.
news

Cowboys place franchise tag on TE Dalton Schultz

With fellow tight end ﻿Blake Jarwin﻿ sidelined due to a hip injury and Dalton Schultz's ascension in 2021, the Cowboys weren't willing to let Schultz get to free agency. Dallas is applying the franchise tag to Schultz, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Dolphins place franchise tag on TE Mike Gesicki

﻿Mike Gesicki﻿ won't be making it to free agency. The Dolphins placed the franchise tag on Gesicki, Tom Pelissero reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW