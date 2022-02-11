Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named 2021 AP NFL MVP

Aaron Rodgers has a new award to add to his long list of accomplishments.

The Packers quarterback became just the second player in NFL history to earn four AP NFL Most Valuable Player honors in a career Thursday night at NFL Honors when he was named the 2021 NFL MVP for a second year in a row.

Rodgers took 39 of the votes with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady taking second with 10 tallies. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp received the remaining vote.

"What a year, huh?" Rodgers said Thursday night after accepting the award.

The Packers QB thanked, among others, coach Matt LaFleur and "his perfectly groomed eyebrows," general manager Brian Gutekunst and team president Mark Murphy.

"It's been an amazing 17 years," Rodgers said. "So thankful for the memories and the moments over the years."

Asked by NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti what his plans were for the 2022 season, Rodgers said he'd make a decision on his status shortly.

"Well, I've got some decisions to make, for sure," Rodgers told Bisciotti. "Yesterday was like the first day that kind of felt like the offseason. I had a couple things I had to do before I got back to the West Coast, and then actually I was out in Scottsdale (Arizona) yesterday. So I'm going to enjoy the next couple of weeks. I've had good conversations with Green Bay. I'll do some contemplating and make a decision here pretty quick."

Rodgers capped a stellar season in 2021 with a campaign reminiscent of his other three MVP seasons, posting a passer rating of 111.9, a completion percentage of 68.9 and a 13-3 win-loss record. He had 13 games with two-plus passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in 2021, the most such instances in a single season in NFL history, coming as close to perfect as possible for a modern-day quarterback.

Rodgers was phenomenal when needed to lead the Packers to comeback victories, finishing first in completion percentage (71.8), passing yards per attempt (9.2), touchdown-to-interception ratio (14-2) and passer rating (126.1) when trailing in 2021. His 37-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio was the third-highest in a single season in NFL history, and one of the six highest marks all time -- all owned by Rodgers.

He won MVP in three of those seasons, including each of the last two. Rodgers' fourth career MVP moves him into second behind Peyton Manning (five) for the most NFL MVPs won in a career, and makes him just the fifth player in league history to win the accolade in consecutive seasons.