Around the NFL

Packers agree to terms with Preston Smith on four-year, $52.5M extension; Za'Darius Smith released

Published: Mar 14, 2022 at 09:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers are splitting up the Smith Bros.

Preston Smith is getting a contract extension to remain in Green Bay, while Za'Darius Smith is being released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

The Packers agreed to terms with Preston on a four-year extension worth $52.5 million in new money, per a source informed of the situation.

The 29-year-old pass rusher was set to enter the final year of his contract. The new pact gives Preston more than $65 million over five years with a chance to make $71 million, per Rapoport. Preston gets $14 million in year one.

In 2021, Preston produced a bounce-back season with nine sacks, 38 tackles and two forced fumbles after a disappointing 2020 campaign.

Signing Preston to an extension continues the Packers' effort to get under the salary cap ahead of the new league year opening. Aaron Rodgers﻿' new deal lowers the QB's significant cap number. Preston's extension will likewise allow Green Bay to push the big cap numbers into future seasons.

Meanwhile, Za'Darius' $26.7 million salary-cap hit was untenable. The fellow 29-year-old pass rusher played in one regular-season game before returning for the postseason. Za'Darius is fully healthy as he heads to free agency.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that Za'Darius had the option to stay on this year's cash owed amount, but both sides ultimately decided parting ways was best. Cutting Z means signing the edge rusher has no compensatory draft pick implications, which is notable for some teams (like his former club in Baltimore).

The Packers need to get under the salary cap by the new league year opening on Wednesday. Monday's extension of one Smith and release of another is part of the equation.

The Packers are also releasing offensive tackle Billy Turner, per Pelissero. The team later confirmed both releases.

Related Content

news

Steelers reach agreement with QB Mitchell Trubisky on two-year deal

The Steelers have a new quarterback. Pittsburgh has reached an agreement on a two-year deal with quarterback ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cardinals agree to terms with RB James Conner on three-year, $21M extension

﻿James Conner﻿ is extending his stay in Arizona. The Cardinals agreed to terms with the running back Monday on a three-year extension through 2024.
news

Bengals expected to sign former Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa to four-year, $40 million deal

Former Bucs guard Alex Cappa agreed to terms on a four-year, $40 million contract with the Bengals, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
news

Browns release former Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry's time in Cleveland has come to a close. The Browns released the former Pro Bowl wideout, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Rams re-signing OT Joe Noteboom to three-year deal worth up to $47.5M

The Rams re-signed offensive tackle ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿, his agents announced Monday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the pact is a three-year deal with a base value of $40 million, including $25 million guaranteed.
news

Dolphins reach agreement with pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah on four-year, $65M deal; RB Chase Edmonds headed to Miami

The Dolphins last week opted not to use their franchise tag on pass rusher ﻿Emmanuel Ogbah﻿. They locked him up long term instead. Miami reached an agreement with the talented pass rusher on a four-year deal worth $65 million, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Falcons, LT Jake Matthews agree to three-year, big-money extension

Atlanta and left tackle ﻿Jake Matthews﻿ have agreed to terms on a three-year extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The deal includes $52.5 million in Matthews' first three years and has an average annual value of $18.5 million. 
news

Ex-Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet will stay retired despite Tom Brady's return to Tampa Bay

One Tampa Bay Buccaneers star unretired. Another will not. While ﻿Tom Brady﻿ returns, guard ﻿Ali Marpet﻿ will remain retired, his agent, Andy Ross, told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Monday, March 14

Brian Hoyer is sticking around in New England for another go-around, signing a two-year deal with the Patriots ahead of free agency. See what else happened Monday as the 2022 negotiating window opened.
news

Davante Adams informs Packers he won't play on franchise tag in 2022

Star receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ informed the Green Bay Packers that he will not play on the franchise tag in 2022, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Vikings GM on Kirk Cousins extension: 'High-level QB play is a prerequisite' to building winning team

In announcing Kirk Cousins' one-year, $35 million extension, new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said he believes Cousins is the man to get the franchise over the hump.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW