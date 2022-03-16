Raiders to sign pass rusher Chandler Jones, trade Yannick Ngakoue to Colts for Rock Ya-Sin

The Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing a deal with pass rusher Chandler Jones﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources.

The four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker is expected to earn more than $17 million per year on the contract, Pelissero and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added.

To make room for Jones on the defensive line, Las Vegas is also expected to trade defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Ngakoue is now set to play for his fifth team in four seasons, but Indianapolis is getting a prime pass rusher who's coming off a year in which he proved he can still wreak havoc; the 27-year-old had 71 quarterback pressures in 2021, good for third in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats.

A second-round selection in 2019, Ya-Sin, who carries a $3.48 million cap number, earned a 69.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season, which was a career-high. He's started 16 of the 26 games he's played over the last two seasons and had 31 tackles with eight passes defended and no interceptions in 2021.