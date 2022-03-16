Around the NFL

Raiders to sign pass rusher Chandler Jones, trade Yannick Ngakoue to Colts for Rock Ya-Sin

Published: Mar 16, 2022 at 02:25 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing a deal with pass rusher Chandler Jones﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources.

The four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker is expected to earn more than $17 million per year on the contract, Pelissero and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added.

To make room for Jones on the defensive line, Las Vegas is also expected to trade defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Ngakoue is now set to play for his fifth team in four seasons, but Indianapolis is getting a prime pass rusher who's coming off a year in which he proved he can still wreak havoc; the 27-year-old had 71 quarterback pressures in 2021, good for third in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats.

A second-round selection in 2019, Ya-Sin, who carries a $3.48 million cap number, earned a 69.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season, which was a career-high. He's started 16 of the 26 games he's played over the last two seasons and had 31 tackles with eight passes defended and no interceptions in 2021.

Around the NFL will have more on the Raiders' moves shortly.

Related Content

news

J.D. McKissic to re-sign with Commanders after agreeing to deal with Bills

Running back J.D. McKissic is heading back to Washington after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Bills, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

The NFL released the official order for the 2022 draft. Here are each team's full set of picks for this year's event.
news

Troy Aikman, Joe Buck to become ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast team

After two decades commentating together, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck have signed multiyear agreements to become ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcast team, ESPN announced on Wednesday. 
news

Jaguars agree to terms with ex-Rams CB Darious Williams on three-year, $30M deal

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke has struck yet another deal, agreeing with former Rams CB ﻿Darious Williams﻿ on a three-year, $30 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. Williams' contract with the Jags includes $18 million in fully guaranteed money and can be worth as much as $39 million in total value.
news

Raiders releasing veteran defensive end Carl Nassib 

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing edge rusher ﻿Carl Nassib﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
news

Browns to release TE Austin Hooper after two seasons

The Browns are set to release tight end ﻿Austin Hooper﻿ on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 16

The Bucs are re-signing WR Breshad Perriman on a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport reports. The veteran provides depth behind Pro Bowlers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and free-agent acquisition Russell Gage.
news

Falcons to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson on Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons will meet with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Titans propose OT rule change that includes two-point conversion option

The NFL will consider two overtime rule changes for the 2022 season submitted by clubs. The more interesting of the two -- submitted by the Titans -- would allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and a two-point try.
news

Buccaneers QBs coach: Tom Brady wants 'to make sure we do everything to win it all next year'

In the 40 days ﻿Tom Brady﻿ was "retired," the G.O.A.T. clearly never let his mind wander far from football. So when the QB announced his return to Tampa Bay over the weekend, he had a list of improvements for the coaching staff.
news

Justin Reid on joining Chiefs: It'll be a lot more fun playing with Patrick Mahomes than against him

The idea of playing with the NFL's top young quarterback is not only an incentive for offensive players but defenders as well. Just ask safety ﻿Justin Reid﻿, who agreed to a contract to move from Houston to K.C.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW