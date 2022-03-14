Davante Adams informs Packers he won't play on franchise tag in 2022

The All-Pro wideout played out the remainder of his four-year, $58 million extension in 2021, finishing third in the NFL in receiving yards (1,553) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (11). His status has been a topic of discussion for nearly a year, starting with last offseason's drama regarding Aaron Rodgers and the future of the most important Packers, and continuing with former Fresno State teammate and current Raiders quarterback Derek Carr stoking the fire by openly admitting he'd recruit Adams to join him with the Raiders in 2022.

As any wise franchise should, Green Bay wanted to prevent such a scenario and tagged Adams at around $20 million. But Adams' refusal to play on the franchise tag makes things more complicated.

Just a week ago, the Packers succeeded in avoiding another lengthy standoff with Rodgers, agreeing to a four-year, $200 million extension that decreases his cap number for the 2022 season. Rodgers' lower cap hit is notable because it was manufactured, in part, to make it easier to tag Adams or sign him to a new deal.