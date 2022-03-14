Around the NFL

Davante Adams informs Packers he won't play on franchise tag in 2022

Published: Mar 14, 2022 at 08:14 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Star receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ informed the Green Bay Packers that he will not play on the franchise tag in 2022, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

Green Bay placed the roughly $20 million tag on Adams ahead of the March 8 deadline after the two sides could not agree to terms on a long-term deal. Rapoport and Pelissero added Monday that the sides are still far apart on a contract extension.

Adams and the Packers have until July 15 to strike a deal or else the receiver will enter the 2022 campaign on the franchise tag. Adams isn't obligated to attend minicamp, training camp or any other team workouts until he signs the tender.

The All-Pro wideout played out the remainder of his four-year, $58 million extension in 2021, finishing third in the NFL in receiving yards (1,553) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (11). His status has been a topic of discussion for nearly a year, starting with last offseason's drama regarding Aaron Rodgers and the future of the most important Packers, and continuing with former Fresno State teammate and current Raiders quarterback Derek Carr stoking the fire by openly admitting he'd recruit Adams to join him with the Raiders in 2022.

As any wise franchise should, Green Bay wanted to prevent such a scenario and tagged Adams at around $20 million. But Adams' refusal to play on the franchise tag makes things more complicated.

Just a week ago, the Packers succeeded in avoiding another lengthy standoff with Rodgers, agreeing to a four-year, $200 million extension that decreases his cap number for the 2022 season. Rodgers' lower cap hit is notable because it was manufactured, in part, to make it easier to tag Adams or sign him to a new deal.

Now that Rodgers is on board for another run, the Packers need to figure out a way to make both quarterback and receiver happy enough to return. At 29 years old, Adams is understandably ready to cash in for perhaps the last time in his professional career.

