Around the NFL

Packers place franchise tag on WR Davante Adams

Published: Mar 08, 2022 at 03:16 PM
Adam Maya

Digital Content Editor

The Packers are not letting Davante Adams walk in free agency. The chase for a multiyear extension, however, continues.

Green Bay placed the franchise tag on arguably the top wideout in football, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The non-exclusive tender was later confirmed on the NFL transaction wire.

The move might be a placeholder for a bigger pact. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst expressed in late February his desire to strike a long-term deal with Adams. The two sides have until July 15 to reach agreement on a contract that would supersede the projected $20.145 million tag for Adams, per Over The Cap.

Aaron Rodgers ' most-trusted target has certainly proven to be worth much more. And with the MVP quarterback agreeing to terms on a new contract to remain in Green Bay, securing Adams for at least the 2022 season became seemingly inevitable.

Over the past four seasons, Adams leads all NFL wideouts in receptions (432), receiving yards (5,310) and receiving touchdowns (47) in the regular season. He was previously No. 1 on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022 list. Though the club hasn't been able to satisfy its Super Bowl hunger, the two-time All-Pro has feasted in the postseason. He's caught at least eight passes in all five of the Packers' playoff games since 2019, including nine receptions in all three of their defeats.

Gutekunst recently asserted Green Bay is still in position "to compete for championships," adding that Adams plays a big factor in that equation. Retaining him was a must in the Packers' efforts to get over the playoff hump. His career-high 1,553 receiving yards in 2021 were 1,040 more than the next teammate, some of whom will be moving on as the team sits tens of millions over the salary cap.

Such figures could cloud upcoming negotiations between Adams and the only team he's ever played for. At the very least, he'll likely spend another year of his prime in green and gold.

Related Content

news

Seahawks releasing eight-time Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner

The Seahawks are releasing eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ after a decade with the team, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Titans signing OLB Harold Landry to 5-year, $87.5M extension

The Titans are signing Harold Landry to a massive five-year, $87.5 million extension with $52.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
news

Wide receiver Josh Gordon re-signs with Chiefs

Wide receiver Josh Gordon, who played the 2021 season with Kansas City, is re-signing with the Chiefs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Titans not tagging OLB Harold Landry, still hoping to work out long-term deal

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Titans will not franchise tag linebacker Harold Landry, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo undergoes successful surgery on throwing shoulder

As the QB carousel sped from 0 to 100 miles per hour Tuesday, another player in the signal-caller market underwent surgery. ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ had successful shoulder surgery on Tuesday and the plan is for him to be throwing well ahead of training camp, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Buccaneers use franchise tag on WR ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ for second season in a row

As an unpredictable offseason carries on for the Buccaneers, one certainty is that wide receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ will be back with the team in 2022. The Bucs used the franchise tag on Godwin for the second straight year.
news

Russell Wilson trade reaction: NFL community reacts to Seahawks trading star QB to Broncos

The NFL community reacts to the blockbuster trade that sent star QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.
news

Jaguars franchise tag OT Cam Robinson for second consecutive year

The Jacksonville Jaguars used their franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson on Tuesday for a second consecutive season.
news

Chargers signing WR Mike Williams to three-year, $60 million contract

The Chargers are signing Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The deal includes $40 million guaranteed at signing, per Rapoport. 
news

Broncos acquiring Seahawks QB Russell Wilson in trade including Drew Lock, multiple picks, players

The Seahawks have agreed in principle on a trade sending nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson to the Broncos for a massive haul that includes multiple first-round draft picks and QB Drew Lock, among other picks and players, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Tuesday, March 8

Wideout Josh Reynolds looked rejuvenated down the stretch in the Motor City. Now he's returning. The Lions signed Reynolds to a two-year deal with a max value of $12 million, Mike Garafolo reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW