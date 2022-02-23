Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers domino 'has to fall' before we go down other avenues

The arrival of the offseason brings another crucial period for the Green Bay Packers.

The most important piece of the entire operation in Green Bay is Aaron Rodgers, the quarterbacking linchpin of the Packers. Without him, Green Bay can't confidently expect to contend at the same level of the last two seasons, campaigns in which Rodgers has won consecutive NFL Most Valuable Player awards.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is well aware of this fact and is not interested in moving Rodgers for a hefty return. He also understands how the rest of the franchise depends on Rodgers' decision between returning, requesting to head elsewhere or riding off into the sunset a four-time MVP, but just one-time Super Bowl champion.

"Obviously everything around here centers around the quarterback. That's kind of how we do things," Gutekunst said Wednesday. "It's a big piece. It's a domino that has to fall before we go down other avenues. So it's important as we go through this and the puzzle pieces that we got to make fit. That's the first one to go. … There's some timing elements to things. We've had really good conversations with Aaron and everybody throughout the process."

Almost as important to the Packers' roster construction going forward is the future of Rodgers' favorite target, receiver Davante Adams, who is headed toward free agency if Gutekunst can't strike a new deal with the superstar pass-catcher. Green Bay has the franchise tag available at its disposal, but it's nothing more than a last-ditch option to prevent Adams from hitting free agency, where he'd undoubtedly field lucrative offers.

The Packers wouldn't do themselves any favors by tagging Adams and using an option that players dislike, as it prevents them from both cashing in and receiving long-term security. Using the tag on Adams likely wouldn't make Rodgers the happiest camper, either.

"It's not something we'd like to do -- not like to do that if we don't have to -- we'd certainly like to come up with a long-term deal that works for both sides," Gutekunst said of using the tag on Adams. "Again, it's a hypothetical that a lot of things have to happen before we get to that point."

There's a chance Rodgers stays and Adams leaves, especially when considering Green Bay's current cap situation. A restructure of defensive tackle Kenny Clark's contract moved the Packers from $42.7 million over the projected $208.2 million cap to slightly under $32 million, leaving Gutekunst with plenty of work still to do to put the Packers in a position to both pay Rodgers and find a way to retain Adams. It's a tall task, no doubt, but not impossible.

Gutekunst acknowledged it's possible Adams leaves in free agency and Rodgers sticks around, but added "everything's open at this point."