Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named 2020 AP NFL Most Valuable Player

Published: Feb 06, 2021 at 10:42 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Most Valuable Packer is officially the NFL's Most Valuable Player.

Aaron Rodgers was named the 2020 AP MVP during Saturday's NFL Honors, completing a crowning most saw coming for the last month or two. This marks the third time Rodgers has won league MVP.

Rodgers' MVP win came by a lofty margin as he garnered 44 votes, with Buffalo Bills quarterback ﻿Josh Allen﻿ coming in a distant second with four votes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ getting two votes.

In the historic offensive explosion that was the 2020 season, Rodgers was better than the rest, completing over 70 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards and a 48-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His passer rating finished just one point below his first MVP season of 2011, nearly a decade prior to Rodgers' most recent accomplishment at 37 years old, and he led the league in the category in 2020 at 121.5.

After throwing 26 touchdown passes in his first year under head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers nearly doubled that total in 2020, helping the offensive-minded LaFleur direct a unit that flourished in their second season together. The Rodgers-led Packers offense finished first in points per game, second in passing yards per game and fifth in the NFL in yards per game.

Rodgers' 48 touchdown passes were the most in a season in his career, as were his completion percentage and air yards per attempt. The numbers indicate what we all saw on the field in 2020: Rodgers is operating in an offense that fits him better than ever.

The quarterback helped Green Bay finish with a 13-3 record, securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC and setting up the Packers for a possible run at a Super Bowl berth, which would have been Rodgers' second in a career that will undoubtedly land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Green Bay fell short, losing to Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship Game, but that shouldn't stain what was a phenomenal season from Rodgers.

Less than a year after Green Bay drafted his potential successor, Rodgers reigns as the league's Most Valuable Player. We can hold off on planning for his retirement; if 2020 proved anything, it's that Rodgers still has plenty of elite football left in him.

Related Content

news

Washington QB Alex Smith earns AP Comeback Player of the Year honors

Alex Smith's willpower afforded him the chance to not only continue his career but also elevate Washington to its first NFC East crown and postseason appearance since 2015. And for that, Smith was officially announced as the 2020 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
news

Browns' Kevin Stefanski wins AP Coach of the Year

Kevin Stefanski's rookie season as an NFL head coach saw him lead the Browns to their first playoff berth since 2002 and he brought home AP Coach of the Year in the process. 
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater wins 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater has been voted the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry named NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year

Titans running back Derrick Henry produced the eighth-ever 2,000-yard campaign, and the fifth-highest total. It all added up to Henry being voted 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, as announced during Saturday's NFL Honors ceremony.
news

Rams DT Aaron Donald wins AP Defensive Player of the Year for third time

Los Angeles' Aaron Donald turned in another dominant season and earned yet another AP Defensive Player of the Year accolade, his third in the past four seasons.
news

Washington DE Chase Young wins AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Chase Young entered the NFL with high expectations as the top defensive player selected in the 2020 draft. The Washington edge rusher lived up to them as a rookie. Young was the clear choice for Defensive Rookie of the Year. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was revealed at NFL Honors on Saturday night. The rolling announcement of inductees took place over a two-hour window and included the induction of Charles Woodson, Peyton Manning and Calvin Johnson.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert tabbed as AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Bolts quarterback Justin Herbert's debut wasn't planned, but after he was propelled into action, he never looked back. Herbert threw a rookie-record 31 TDs and has been named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. 
news

List of 'NFL Honors' award winners from 2020 season

Here are the winners from Saturday's "NFL Honors" award show celebrating the 2020 NFL season.
news

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo's ascent were unlikely to have happened if not for the work of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. 
news

Packers hiring Rams assistant Joe Barry as defensive coordinator 

The Packers are hiring Rams assistant head coach/linebackers coach Joe Barry as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday via an informed source.

