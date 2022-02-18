Around the NFL

Packers bring back veteran assistant Tom Clements as QB coach

Published: Feb 18, 2022 at 12:59 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back old friend Tom Clements.

The team announced it hired Clements as quarterbacks coach on Friday.

The 68-year-old worked as the Packers QB coach from 2006-2011 before being elevated to the OC role (2012-2014) and assistant head coach (2015-2016).

Clements spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The hire sets the stage for a reunion with Clement and MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, if he returns. Bringing back his old QB coach will surely pique Rodgers' interest after the Packers lost a bevy of assistants this offseason -- including offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to the Broncos. The question is whether it's enough to keep Rodgers in town or if he's already determined to force his way out.

