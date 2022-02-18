Packers bring back veteran assistant Tom Clements as QB coach

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back old friend Tom Clements.
The team announced it hired Clements as quarterbacks coach on Friday.
The 68-year-old worked as the Packers QB coach from 2006-2011 before being elevated to the OC role (2012-2014) and assistant head coach (2015-2016).
Clements spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
The hire sets the stage for a reunion with Clement and MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, if he returns. Bringing back his old QB coach will surely pique Rodgers' interest after the Packers lost a bevy of assistants this offseason -- including offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to the Broncos. The question is whether it's enough to keep Rodgers in town or if he's already determined to force his way out.