Around the NFL

Broncos finalizing deal to make Nathaniel Hackett new head coach

Published: Jan 27, 2022 at 07:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos have selected Nathaniel Hackett as the 18th head coach in club history.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning that the Broncos are finalizing a deal with Hackett to make him their new head coach, per sources informed of the situation.

Hackett's hire is the first of nine head coach openings to be filled this offseason.

The Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator was a hot candidate this cycle. Talks heated up with Denver on Wednesday night as Hackett planned to interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching job Thursday. The Broncos made sure that interview didn't happen.

Hackett, 42, has spent the past three seasons as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator, helping Aaron Rodgers win what is expected to be back-to-back MVPs.

The Packers have the second-most offensive TDs (160) and the fewest giveaways (37) in the NFL since Hackett became the OC in 2019.

While Rodgers and Matt LaFleur received most of the credit outside the Packers facility for Green Bay's potent offense, both have raved about the job Hackett has done preparing the team each week.

Green Bay hopes to fill its now vacant OC role from within, with quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy the prime candidate to take over.

Denver, meanwhile, will now look to build a staff around Hackett. Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero is considered a leading candidate for defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The Broncos will also request to interview Green Bay's run game coordinator, Adam Stenavich, to be their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added.

A former linebacker at UC Davis, Hackett spent his early career as a college assistant before leaping to the pros as an offensive quality control coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under Jon Gruden in 2006. After returning to college to be Syracuse's passing game coordinator and offensive coordinator, Hackett followed Doug Marrone to the Buffalo Bills as the OC.

Hackett spent two seasons as the Bills OC, then traveled to Jacksonville with Marrone first as QBs coach (2015-2016) and then got the coordinator job when Marrone was promoted to head coach (2016-2018).

As the OC, Hackett didn't call plays in Green Bay, but is considered innovative and energetic, and can relate to players, which will serve him well as a first-time head coach.

Hackett has been endorsed by Rodgers multiple times for head coaching jobs. The connection between the new coach and QB will launch a new round of Rodgers-to-Denver rumors. If the MVP QB decides to force his way out of Green Bay with a trade demand, the Broncos make a lot of sense as a landing spot. Denver has a playoff-caliber roster, with weapons galore on offense and a burgeoning secondary, outside needing a quarterback.

Under former coach Vic Fangio, the defense remained one of the best in the NFL, but the offense couldn't get off the ground due to inconsistent quarterback play. Hackett's task as the first coaching hire under general manager George Paton will be to inject life into that offense regardless of who the next quarterback might be.

Related Content

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane would like overtime rule change 'brought back to the table'

The Bills' painful overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night has spurred the latest round of calls for the NFL to adjust its OT rules. Count Bills GM Brandon Beane among those who would like to see each team get a chance in OT.
news

Andy Reid on 'special' chemistry between Mahomes, Kelce and Hill: 'All three of them trust each other'

The Chiefs' ludicrous 13-second drive to send Sunday's AFC Divisional Round battle with the Bills to overtime doesn't happen without the mind-meld between ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ and ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo hopeful 49ers fans make their presence felt at SoFi Stadium vs. Rams again

San Francisco 49ers fans made their presence felt in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium, and Jimmy Garoppolo hopes the same scene plays out this Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Rams.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 26

Chiefs safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ remains in concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday, but HC Andy Reid said that Mathieu is doing well and has a chance to play Sunday against the Bengals. 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow compares Arrowhead Stadium noise to college road games in SEC

Don't expect Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to be phased by the crowd noise at Arrowhead Stadium during Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Burrow told reporters that he's endured plenty of hostile environments playing in the SEC.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase: 'Les Miles told me I couldn't play receiver'

Bengals rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase once received a heap-full of motivation from former LSU coach Les Miles. Asked Wednesday ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs how he approaches someone telling him he can't do something, Chase offered an anecdote from his high school recruitment.
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen backs Daniel Jones in intro presser; John Mara nixes Deshaun Watson trade talk

The Giants' new general manager isn't planning on shaking up the quarterback position, at least not right away. Joe Schoen spoke on two critical areas for the G-Men in a news conference Wednesday: quarterback Daniel Jones and the salary cap.
news

Eagles guard Brandon Brooks announces retirement after 10 seasons

Eagles' three-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks is retiring after 10 NFL seasons. The 32-year-old announced his decision Wednesday, saying goodbye to Philly, where he's played since 2016.
news

Vikings finalize deal with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new general manager

What was expected is now reality in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Vikings have finalized a deal with Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to make him their next general manager.
news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari says he has no long-term concerns about knee injury

David Bakhtiari﻿ played just 27 snaps in 2021 while dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of the Packers' season-ending loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
news

Bills coach Sean McDermott will replay overtime loss to Chiefs 'in my mind and in my gut for years'

No one in Buffalo will be getting over Sunday's 42-36 overtime loss to Kansas City anytime soon. Bills coach Sean McDermott said  that allowing ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ to drive for the game-tying field goal in 13 seconds will torment him for some time.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW