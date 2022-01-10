NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2022 hiring cycle

Around the NFL

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2022 hiring cycle kicks into gear.

COACHING INTERVIEWS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Offensive coordinator
  • Pep Hamilton, Texans passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Head coach
  • Leslie Frazier, Bills defensive coordinator
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Head coach
  • Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator
  • Nathaniel Hackett, Packers offensive coordinator
  • Jerod Mayo, Patriots inside linebackers coach
  • Kellen Moore, Cowboys offensive coordinator
  • Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Head coach
  • Darrell Bevell, Jaguars interim head coach
  • Todd Bowles, Buccaneers defensive coordinator
  • Jim Caldwell, former Lions and Colts head coach
  • Matt Eberflus, Colts defensive coordinator
  • Nathaniel Hackett, Packers offensive coordinator
  • Byron Leftwich, Buccaneers offensive coordinator
  • Kellen Moore, Cowboys offensive coordinator
  • Bill O'Brien, former Texans head coach
  • Doug Pederson, former Eagles head coach
  • Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator

GENERAL MANAGER INTERVIEWS

New York Giants
New York Giants
General manager
  • Joe Schoen, Bills assistant general manager

FIRED

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
5-12-0
  • Offensive coordinator Joe Brady


The Panthers fired Brady on Dec. 5 following a 5-7 start to the season. Brady came to Carolina after one stellar season at Louisiana State University where he was the passing game coordinator for a national champion that featured eventual NFL starts Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
6-11-0
  • Head coach Matt Nagy
  • GM Ryan Pace


The Bears fired Nagy and Pace on Jan. 10, one day after Chicago's season ended in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings to complete a 6-11 campaign. Nagy led the Bears to two playoff appearances in his four years in Chicago, including a 12-4 season in 2018 that earned him AP Coach of the Year honors. Nagy ends his time leading the Bears with a 34-31 record. Pace was brought in as GM in Chicago when the Bears also hired John Fox as HC. Chicago went 48-65 with Nagy as GM, with his three most notable moves being the decision to trade up and select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, trading for pass rusher Khalil Mack ahead of the 2018 season, and trading up to pick Justin Fields at No. 11 overall in the 2021 draft.

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
7-10-0
  • Head coach Vic Fangio


The Broncos fired Fangio on Jan. 9 after Denver lost to the Chiefs to end its season at 7-10. Fangio lasted three seasons as Broncos head coach and finished his tenure with a 19-30 record. Fangio was previously a defensive coordinator for the Bears, 49ers, Texans, Colts and Panthers.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
3-14
  • Head coach Urban Meyer


The Jaguars fired Meyer on Dec. 16 after a 2-11 start to his first season in Jacksonville. Meyer's tenure was defined by losses on the field and controversy off it. Jaguars owner Shad Khan publicly rebuked Meyer in October after the coach was seen in a viral video with a woman who was not his wife dancing close to his lap at a bar in the days following a prime-time loss to the Bengals. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Dec. 11 also reported a list of internal issues with Meyer, including a staff meeting in which he "delivered a biting message that he's a winner and his assistant coaches are losers."

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
9-8-0
  • Head coach Brian Flores


The Dolphins fired Flores on Jan. 10, one day after they beat the Patriots to finish the season 9-8. It marked Flores' second consecutive winning season in Miami (10-6 in 2020), but the Dolphins did not make the playoffs in Flores' three years as head coach. Flores went 24-25 in Miami.

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
8-9-0
  • Head coach Mike Zimmer
  • GM Rick Spielman


The Vikings fired Zimmer and Spielman on Jan. 10 following the conclusion of an 8-9 season. Zimmer's firing comes after the Vikings turned in consecutive sub-.500 seasons for the first time since he was hired in 2014. Zimmer had the seventh-longest coaching tenure among the NFL's 32 clubs and went 72-56-1 in Minnesota. Spielman began his career with the Vikings in 2006 as director of player personnel. He officially became general manager in 2012. Zimmer and Spielman's best season together came in 2017 when the Vikings went 13-3 and made the NFC Championship Game.

New York Giants
New York Giants
4-13-0
  • Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett

The Giants fired Garrett on Nov. 23 following a 3-7 start to the season. Head coach Joe Judge hired Garrett ahead of the 2020 season to serve as his first OC in New York. Garrett previously went 85-67 in more than nine seasons as head coach of the Cowboys.

PARTING WAYS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
  • Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn


﻿﻿Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced on Jan. 10 that the team and Lynn have agreed to part ways after one season. "It just wasn't a fit," Campbell told reporters, per The Athletic. "You want it to be, but I think we just never found our groove or our rhythm. ... Sometimes, it just doesn't work out the way you want."

RESIGNED

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
  • Head coach Jon Gruden


Gruden resigned as Raiders head coach in October following reports in The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times that detailed the use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms by Gruden in emails reportedly dating back to 2010. Gruden was five games into the fourth season of a 10-year contract with the franchise at the time of his resignation. Gruden went 22-31 during his second stint with the organization (he was 38-26 as the Raiders' coach from 1998 to 2001).

RETIRED

New York Giants
New York Giants
  • GM Dave Gettleman


Gettleman announced his retirement on Jan. 10 following a 4-13 season in New York. Gettleman served as the Giants GM from 2018-2021 while the club went 19-46. Gettleman returned to New York after four-plus years as the GM of the Panthers, where he went 51-28-1 and helped build a team that went 15-1 during the 2015 season and made Super Bowl 50. Gettleman began his first stint with the Giants in 1998 and was their director of pro personnel for 13 years, a stretch that included two Super Bowl titles and three Super Bowl appearances.

