NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2022 hiring cycle

Head coach Matt Nagy

GM Ryan Pace





The Bears fired Nagy and Pace on Jan. 10, one day after Chicago's season ended in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings to complete a 6-11 campaign. Nagy led the Bears to two playoff appearances in his four years in Chicago, including a 12-4 season in 2018 that earned him AP Coach of the Year honors. Nagy ends his time leading the Bears with a 34-31 record. Pace was brought in as GM in Chicago when the Bears also hired John Fox as HC. Chicago went 48-65 with Nagy as GM, with his three most notable moves being the decision to trade up and select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, trading for pass rusher Khalil Mack ahead of the 2018 season, and trading up to pick Justin Fields at No. 11 overall in the 2021 draft.