Around the NFL

Jaguars hire Colts' Press Taylor, brother of Bengals coach Zac, as offensive coordinator

Published: Feb 10, 2022 at 02:18 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

New Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has chosen a familiar face to lead the team's offense.

The Jaguars have agreed to terms with Press Taylor as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

Taylor, 34, worked under Pederson with the Philadelphia Eagles and was part of the staff that won Super Bowl LII. The brother of Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor left the Eagles after the 2020 season and spent last year as a senior offensive assistant with the Indianapolis Colts.

Taylor got his start in Philadelphia as an offensive quality control role in 2013. Upon Pederson's arrival as head coach in 2016, he steadily promoted Taylor from quality control to assistant quarterbacks coach and then to quarterbacks coach. In Pederson's last season, 2020, Taylor also held the title of passing game coordinator. Now, he steps into his first role as a full-fledged offensive coordinator.

"I think Press is one of the sharpest coaches in this league," Zac Taylor said Monday, per NJ.com. "I speak to him, almost on a daily basis. Of course, I'm his brother and I believe that but just the people he's worked with, they all want to continue to hire him."

Having worked with former No. 2 overall draft pick Carson Wentz in Philadelphia, he now will look to develop the Jaguars' quarterback of the future in Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence struggled as a rookie, particularly with turnovers, but he was often poorly protected by his offensive line, while his receiving corps struggled to get open consistently. It was against Taylor's Colts, however, that Lawrence engineered a 26-11 season-ending win to close his rookie campaign on a positive note. Be it through free agency or the draft, the Jacksonville offense needs significant re-tooling around its young passer.

For now, however, it's the coaching staff that's falling into place.

Related Content

news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah vows to swim in Cincinnati chili if team wins Super Bowl

When asked what he'll do if his Bengals win the Super Bowl on Sunday, tight end C.J. Uzomah made a bold promise. 
news

Mike McDaniel not concerned about Tua Tagovailoa's development, says Dolphins need to 'grow together'

Mike McDaniel's introductory press conference on Thursday marked the dawn of a new day for the Dolphins. The first-time head coach's comments on Tua Tagovailoa suggest he is not concerned about the young QB's role in the team's future going forward.
news

Texans coach Lovie Smith unlikely to add defensive coordinator to staff, plans to call plays in 2022

Lovie Smith's return to a head coaching position will not include him adding a key lieutenant, as it was reported Thursday the Texans' head coach doesn't intend to add a defensive coordinator in 2022.
news

Vikings expected to hire former Broncos DC Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator

The Vikings are filling out the coaching staff as the future head coach prepares for the Super Bowl. The Vikings are expected to hire Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel: 'Absolutely no red flags' with Miami vacancy

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Thursday that he did not see any red flags with the Miami coaching vacancy stemming from the lawsuit filed by his predecessor, Brian Flores, that would have deterred him from taking the position.
news

Former Lions head coach, Raiders DL coach Rod Marinelli planning to retire

After 26 years in NFL coaching, Rod Marinelli is calling it a career.

Ian Rapoport reports that the long-time assistant and former Detroit Lions head coach is planning to retire.
news

Bengals' Mike Hilton embracing Cooper Kupp matchup: 'I feel like we're the best two slots in the game'

As the Cincinnati Bengals' nickelback, Mike Hilton will be tasked with covering Rams star Cooper Kupp in the biggest game of the year. The veteran corner says he's ready for the challenge.
news

Gus Bradley on taking over Colts defense: 'There's a Pro Bowl player at every level here'

Last year, Gus Bradley was tasked with rebuilding a defense. In 2022, his job will be more about maintenance. Bradley, introduced Wednesday as the Indianapolis Colts' new defensive coordinator, inherits the league's ninth-ranked scoring defense in the NFL.
news

Cam Akers vowed to return for Rams' postseason following Achilles tear last summer

After a torn Achilles was supposed to sideline Cam Akers for the entire season, the Rams running back told Matthew Stafford that if Los Angeles made the playoffs, Akers would be back on the field.   
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says league, not Commanders, will conduct investigation into new allegations

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his Wednesday news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVI that the league will conduct an independent investigation into new workplace misconduct allegations made last week against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder by Tiffani Johnston, a former team employee.
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank weighs in on futures of QB Matt Ryan, WR Calvin Ridley

Owner Arthur Blank made it clear Wednesday he would welcome WR Calvin Ridley and QB Matt Ryan back in 2022, but did little to diminish the uncertainty regarding each of their starkly different situations. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW