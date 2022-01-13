Houston Texans fire head coach David Culley after one season

The Houston Texans fired head coach David Culley on Thursday after one season with the team, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

An NFL assistant since 1994, the 66-year-old Culley got his first head coaching opportunity with the Texans in 2021, but it lasted just one campaign in which Houston finished 4-13.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio, who was brought in during the 2021 offseason as well, will now look for his second coach in as many seasons and the franchise's third head coach over the last three years.

Culley, who helmed a team filled with veterans on short-term contracts as Caserio overhauled the roster and salary cap, is the first Houston head coach to be fired before coaching at least four seasons, per NFL Research.

The dismissal of Culley follows that of Brian Flores, who was fired Monday as Miami Dolphins head coach. With Culley and Flores having been fired, the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin is currently the NFL's only Black head coach.