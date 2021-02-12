J.J. Watt, Houston Texans mutually agree to part ways after 10 seasons

"Change is never easy, especially when it involves the ones you love. J.J.'s impact on not only our organization, but the entire Houston community, is unlike any player in our franchise's history," McNair said in a statement. "I told J.J. earlier this week that we will forever consider him a Texan. We take solace in knowing that this is not a goodbye but a 'see you soon.' For now, we will build upon the foundation that J.J. created here and forge ahead with our unwavering mission to bring a championship to our city, create memorable experiences for our fans and do great things for Houston."

McNair later told Rapoport that both the team and Watt felt this was the right time for a split.

"We started talking about this right after the season and we wanted to make sure we did right by him," McNair said. And to make sure he knows that it's not a goodbye, it's a so long for now. He'll always be a Texan. It's a bittersweet moment, that's my word of the day. He's always meant so much to us, and we wanted to give him the best chance to move forward and pick his next spot. This gives him time to pick his spot."

The greatest defensive player in team history, Watt was the face of the Houston franchise from the moment he was drafted in 2011. The future Hall of Famer carried the Texans' defense for years. He is one of just three players in NFL history to win three Defensive Player of the Year Awards, along with Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald﻿.

In his decade in Houston, Watt compiled five first-team All-Pro honors and five Pro Bowls. Twice he led the NFL in sacks, compiling 20.5 in 2012 and 17.5 in 2015. His 101 career sacks placed him 31st all-time.

Injuries are the only thing that has slowed one of the greatest defenders of a generation. In the past five years, Watt has played in 16 games just twice, including 2020.

Watt has been one of the greatest athletes in Houston history both on and off the field, including his legendary work with Hurricane Harvey relief in 2017, which led to him earning Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year honors.

"The connection I have with the people of Houston is special, and I will never take that for granted because I know how rare it is. I just want you to know that I love you and I appreciate you," Watt said in his social media video. "I want to thank the McNair family for drafting me and giving me my first opportunity in the NFL. Thank you, Houston."