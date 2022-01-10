Around the NFL

Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores after three seasons

Published: Jan 10, 2022 at 09:39 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Brian Flores era is over in Miami.

The Dolphins relieved the head coach of his duties Monday after three seasons.

Around The NFL will have more on Flores shortly.

Related Content

news

Bears fire HC Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace

Bears coach Matt Nagy was fired Monday in the aftermath of a 6-11 season, Ian Rapoport reports. Chicago also fired GM Ryan Pace, Tom Pelissero reports. Nagy spent four seasons in Chicago and leaves with two playoff appearances and a 34-31 record.
news

Vikings fire HC Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman

Change has come in Minnesota. After missing the postseason in consecutive seasons, the Vikings have fired coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

'Resilient' 49ers' 17-point comeback over Rams is 'perfect type of win' heading into playoffs

The 49ers looked dead in the water, trailing 17-0 to the Rams, before Jimmy Garoppolo threw an INT. Then the Niners' comeback began. The key word after a wild victory that required contributions from a host of players and pushed San Francisco into the postseason: "resilient," HC Kyle Shanahan said.
news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has no worries about job status: 'I'm in great shape'

On a day in which some NFL head coaches might see their tenures end, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll isn't fretting his future in Seattle.
news

Raiders, Steelers clinch AFC wild-card playoff berths

By virtue of the Raiders' win over the Chargers on Sunday night, Las Vegas and the Steelers are headed to the playoffs. 
news

NFL announces Super Wild Card Weekend schedule

The NFL on Sunday evening announced its schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend, featuring two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday. 
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp captures receiving triple crown

Cooper Kupp captured the receiving triple crown, becoming the first player since 2005 to lead the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. 
news

49ers rally to beat Rams, clinch playoff spot; L.A. wins NFC West with Cardinals loss

The San Francisco 49ers are back in the playoffs following their thrilling win over the Rams on Sunday. L.A. wins the NFC West after the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks.
news

Bills clinch back-to-back AFC East division titles

The Buffalo Bills took the AFC East for a second straight year following the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins.
news

Colts eliminated from playoff contention following shocking loss to Jaguars

The heavily favored Colts weren't so lucky Sunday afternoon, losing improbably in Jacksonville, 26-11. To make matters worse for Indianapolis, the Steelers' win over the Ravens eliminated Indy from playoff contention.
news

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer on job status: 'Not my choice. Not my decision'

Following a season-ending win over the division rival Bears, Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wasn't interested in discussing his future.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW