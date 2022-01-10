Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores after three seasons

The Brian Flores era is over in Miami.
The Dolphins relieved the head coach of his duties Monday after three seasons.
Around The NFL will have more on Flores shortly.
The Brian Flores era is over in Miami.
The Dolphins relieved the head coach of his duties Monday after three seasons.
Around The NFL will have more on Flores shortly.
Bears coach Matt Nagy was fired Monday in the aftermath of a 6-11 season, Ian Rapoport reports. Chicago also fired GM Ryan Pace, Tom Pelissero reports. Nagy spent four seasons in Chicago and leaves with two playoff appearances and a 34-31 record.
Change has come in Minnesota. After missing the postseason in consecutive seasons, the Vikings have fired coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, Tom Pelissero reports.
The 49ers looked dead in the water, trailing 17-0 to the Rams, before Jimmy Garoppolo threw an INT. Then the Niners' comeback began. The key word after a wild victory that required contributions from a host of players and pushed San Francisco into the postseason: "resilient," HC Kyle Shanahan said.
On a day in which some NFL head coaches might see their tenures end, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll isn't fretting his future in Seattle.
By virtue of the Raiders' win over the Chargers on Sunday night, Las Vegas and the Steelers are headed to the playoffs.
The NFL on Sunday evening announced its schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend, featuring two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday.
Cooper Kupp captured the receiving triple crown, becoming the first player since 2005 to lead the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
The San Francisco 49ers are back in the playoffs following their thrilling win over the Rams on Sunday. L.A. wins the NFC West after the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks.
The Buffalo Bills took the AFC East for a second straight year following the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins.
The heavily favored Colts weren't so lucky Sunday afternoon, losing improbably in Jacksonville, 26-11. To make matters worse for Indianapolis, the Steelers' win over the Ravens eliminated Indy from playoff contention.