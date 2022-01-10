Around the NFL

David Culley 'moving forward' with belief he'll remain Texans head coach

Published: Jan 10, 2022 at 06:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

David Culley's first head coaching job wasn't an envied one.

After decades spent as an assistant, Culley finally got a chance to man the main role in 2021 with the Texans, a team in flux that hired the coach to lead its squad of veteran castoffs looking for another chance to prove their worth in the NFL. So too was Culley as a head coach, and leading the Texans to four wins -- including two in the final month of the season -- has earned Culley the respect of folks around the league for making the most out of a difficult situation.

Culley's Texans played an entire season without their embattled star quarterback, ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿, and ended up handing the keys to third-round rookie ﻿Davis Mills﻿. What followed was impressive, even if the season as a whole was far from a title run. Culley earned the right to continue in his role, it seemed, considering the circumstances he was forced to overcome.

As of now, the Texans think so, too.

"As far as I know, I'm the head coach of the Texans right now and I'm moving forward with that," Culley said Monday.

It's perfectly reasonable to give Culley a generous benefit of the doubt when analyzing his first season as Texans coach. Houston became a destination for veterans seeking one more shot at playing in the NFL and potentially earning a second life beyond 2021. Some of those veterans -- Mark Ingram, Anthony Miller and ﻿Whitney Mercilus﻿ -- didn't last the entire season before they were either traded or released, leading some to believe a mass exodus could be ahead.

Instead, those who remained banded together and rallied around Mills, who produced enough quality game tape to inspire a belief he can be Houston's quarterback going forward.

"He (Mills) picked up on a lot of things about how to prepare," Culley said, via Sports Radio 610's Tyler Milner. "First in, last out. Watch the video, but understand it. You're starting to see him smile more … He knows he has a long way to go but progressing nicely."

The job was the least desirable in the NFL, especially considering whoever got it would have to deal with rampant Watson speculation until the matter was resolved. As of now, it remains unresolved, but Culley managed to handle the situation better as time passed, keeping his players focused on the weekly task at hand.

Upset wins over the Chargers and Titans stand as the highlights of Culley's first season. He thinks more are on the way.

"We expect a big jump next year," Culley said. "Disappointed we only won four games, thought we should win more. ... We will add some more pieces through the draft. (General manager) Nick (Caserio) will add through free agency. We look forward to moving forward."

On its surface, the thought of firing Culley after one season seemed cruel. It's not as if he was handed the same tools as other first-year coaches, and that's without including the ongoing situation with Watson. He deserved some leniency when judged by Houston's decision-makers.

It appears they -- including Caserio -- agree. Just don't expect Culley to want a free pass any time soon.

"You're judged every year," Culley said, via Sports Talk 790's Aaron Wilson. "I'm not happy with the number of wins we got. I expected to get more. It's a bottom line business."

That will be true in 2022, a season that will be played after Caserio has had a full offseason to improve the team's roster. For now, though, Culley's work to produce four wins and take the AFC's top-seeded Titans to the wire in Houston's season finale stands as enough proof to bring him back for another season.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians: Tom Brady not winning MVP award would be a 'travesty'

The 2021 MVP award appears to be a two-person race between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians, however, does not think it should be a close contest.
news

Panthers 'fully expect' Christian McCaffrey on team in 2022; Cam Newton's future unclear

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer address the club's future following Sunday's loss to the Bucs.
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2022 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2022 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

Don Maynard, Hall of Fame WR with Super Bowl champion Jets, dies at 86

﻿Don Maynard﻿, the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver who won Super Bowl III with the New York Jets, died Monday, the Hall of Fame announced. He was 86.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 10

The Eagles RB room could be back to full strength ahead of Saturday's playoff clash with the Buccaneers. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Giants GM Dave Gettleman announces retirement

Giants GM Dave Gettleman is retiring. He made the announcement Monday after serving in his post for the past four seasons.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he dealt with bone bruise in ankle at end of season

Lamar Jackson missed the final four weeks of the season due to an ankle injury that the Ravens QB confirmed Monday was a bone bruise. Jackson said he's unsure how long he'll have to continue to rehab before fully diving into his offseason program.
news

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: I'm not going to hire Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross explained the decision to fire head coach Brian Flores on Monday and told reporters he does not plan to attempt to hire Jim Harbaugh away from his alma mater, the University of Michigan.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert: 'I had never been rooting for a tie more in my life'

The Chargers entered Sunday night's game against the Raiders playing to win and ended it praying for a tie. They got neither, leaving many to question HC Brandon Staley's decision to call a timeout during the final drive.
news

Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores after three seasons

The Brian Flores era is over in Miami. The Dolphins relieved the head coach of his duties Monday after three seasons.
news

Chicago Bears fire head coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace

Bears coach Matt Nagy was fired Monday in the aftermath of a 6-11 season. Chicago also fired GM Ryan Pace. Nagy spent four seasons in Chicago and leaves with two playoff appearances and a 34-31 record.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW