Bears hire Colts DB coach Alan Williams as defensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears' search for a defensive coordinator has officially come to an end.

Chicago announced Wednesday that it has hired Indianapolis Colts defensive backs/safeties coach Alan Williams to fill the vacant position.

Williams, 52, worked under new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus during the former Colts defensive coordinator's four-season tenure in Indy (2018-21). The Colts' D ranked among the NFL's best throughout the pair's time together, finishing top 10 in points allowed in three of their four seasons.

With the hiring of Williams now official, Chicago has solidified another key staff position alongside its new general manager Ryan Poles, head coach (Eberflus) and offensive coordinator (Luke Getsy). The Bears also hired Steelers assistant Chris Morgan as their offensive line coach and 11-year assistant Dave Borgonzi, who also worked with Eberflus and Williams in Indy, as their linebackers coach.

An NFL assistant since the 2001 campaign, Williams heads to the Windy City with over 20 years of coaching experience, including a two-season run as the Vikings' DC from 2012-13. Minnesota went a combined 15-16-1 during that span, making a Wild Card appearance (24-10 loss to Packers) in 2012 before missing the postseason the following season.