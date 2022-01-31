Bears GM Ryan Poles: 'We're gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back'

The Chicago Bears have a new leadership group that's bringing a high bar to the Windy City.

General manager Ryan Poles spoke with reporters Monday and laid out his plan for the franchise, which includes one important goal: divisional dominance.

"We're gonna build through the draft. We're gonna acquire young, fast and physical football players," Poles said. "We're going to be selective in free agency, and we're going to connect evaluation with valuation. We're gonna have a relentless approach to fix our weakness. We're gonna maintain great self-awareness of who we are. We're gonna solve problems with open communication and candor, and we're gonna consistently put players in position to succeed.

"And the last thing, the most important piece is we're gonna take the North and never give it back."

Since 2010, the Bears have won the NFC North twice (2010 and 2018). Green Bay has largely dominated in the last decade, winning the division eight times from 2011-2021. As ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ told Bears fans during the 2021 season, the Packers own them.

Poles believes it's time for the Bears to own the Packers -- and the Lions and Vikings. It's an objective every executive should have when taking a position like general manager, but it will require some significant work. Poles has tabbed Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to lead the Bears' turnaround, and it will be on Eberflus and his staff to improve an offense that finished 24th in yards per game and far too often put the onus on Chicago's sixth-ranked defense.

That begins with continuing to develop quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿ and solving an upcoming question at receiver. Will Chicago attempt to retain ﻿Allen Robinson﻿ or let him walk? If the answer is the latter, who will Poles bring in to complement promising wideout ﻿Darnell Mooney﻿? And can Chicago realistically fix its leaky offensive line in one offseason?

All of this will need to be addressed before the Bears can think about taking the North and never giving it back. Once the personnel matters have been handled, it will be Eberflus' time to prove he can beat Rodgers and the rest of the Packers, as well as the Lions and Vikings consistently enough to regain control of the division.