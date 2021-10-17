Around the NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers yells 'I own you' at Bears fans after game-sealing TD

Published: Oct 17, 2021 at 05:41 PM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left a sour taste in the mouths of opposing fans in a 24-14 win over the home Bears Sunday, and let a few things fly out of his own.

After his six-yard touchdown run all but clinched victory for the 5-1 Packers, Rodgers repeatedly yelled at Bears fans seated near the corner of the end zone: "I own you … I still own you."

There was also an expletive involved, but apparently, the rant was not unprovoked.

"Sometimes you black out on the field in a good way," Rodgers said, per The Athletic. "… I looked up in the stands and in the front row, all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird. I'm not sure what exactly came out of my mouth next."

Rodgers holds a 22-5 career record against the Bears, including postseason play, with every start coming as a member of the NFC North rival Packers. Other than Brett Favre, nobody has ever thrown more TD passes against the Bears than Rodgers' 55. It gets worse from there -- Rodgers has a 107.2 career passer rating against Chicago, the best in NFL history among 60 quarterbacks with 150-plus pass attempts, per NFL Research.

Much as Bears fans might not want to hear it, his retort couldn't have been more accurate.

For the day, Rodgers completed 17 of 23 passes for 195 yards and a pair of touchdowns, dropping the Bears to 3-3 on the season.

Unfortunately for Chicago, Rodgers might not be done with them.

"I don't think this is my last one, but I've enjoyed every single one of them," Rodgers added, per WFRV (CBS).

