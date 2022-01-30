Around the NFL

Bears hire Packers assistant Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator

Published: Jan 30, 2022 at 02:55 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

The future of the Bears' offense and quarterback Justin Fields' development are in Luke Getsy's hands. They've played a part in the best quarterback play over the past two seasons.

Chicago announced Sunday it has hired Getsy as its new offensive coordinator. The addition is a subtraction for a notable NFC North rival. Getsy spent the past three seasons as the Packers' quarterbacks coach, while doubling as the passing game coordinator since 2020. Green Bay, of course, has been one of the league's top offenses during this span, with Aaron Rodgers winning MVP last year and perhaps again this season.

Getsy's primary responsibility moving forward will be molding Fields. The No. 11 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft had an uneven rookie season under former head coach Matt Nagy and OC Bill Lazor.

Fields appeared in 12 games and completed just 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His 420 rushing yards were the fifth-most among quarterbacks, but only one QB lost more fumbles (5). Fields was limited in the final weeks of the season with cracked ribs, an ankle injury and COVID-19. Chicago won just two of his 10 starts amid a 6-11 season and finished 27th in scoring offense (18.3).

That begat last week's hiring of Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as the head coach. While the Bears' defense has done its part in recent seasons, their sputtering offense has prevented the organization from advancing past the Wild Card Round -- when the team did manage to reach the postseason. Getsy arrives with plenty of playoff experience, thanks to his seven years with the Packers.

This will be his first crack at coordinating a pro offense, however. He previously served as the OC for Mississippi State (2018), Indiana University of Pennsylvania (2011-12) and West Virginia Wesleyan (2009).

